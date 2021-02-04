Tata Safari Launch On 22nd Feb – Bookings Open At Rs 30k

After unveiling their flagship SUV last month, Tata Motors has now announced Safari’s India launch date

India launch date of the new Safari is 22nd February, which is also when deliveries will start. It comes in with 2 seating configurations of 6 and 7 seaters. It is positioned on the OMEGArc or Optimal Modular Efficient Global Architecture and presented in 4 variants and 3 colour schemes.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, “Starting today, Safari is available for display, test drive and bookings across our network. We are confident that the Safari will instill a feeling of power, prestige and excitement to our customers.”

Tata Safari Exterior Design

Tata Safari gets a honeycomb mesh grille with chrome tri-arrows, a sculpted tail gate, stepped up roofline and extended wheel arches. Like the Harrier, the Safari is also based on the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture. It gets increased dimensions as compared to the Harrier with an extra 63mm length and 80mm height allowing for comfortable third row seating.

Setting the 2021 Tata Safari apart from its earlier counterpart is the fact that while the original Safari was offered in a 4×4 arrangement, the new Safari is an exclusive front wheel drive.

Seating, Connectivity and Safety

The 2021 Tata Safari is presented in four variants – XE, XM, XT and XZ and in two seating configurations – 6 seater and 7 seater. The seats are done up in a Benecke-Kaliko oak brown leather. The 7 seater model receives 60:40 split seats in the second row which can be reclined, folded or tumbled forward via a lever on its top side. The 50:50 third row seats get a netted storage back along with a bottle holder and USB charging port, seat belt clip and HVAC regulator knob.

The new Safari gets a total of 27 connected car features divided into 5 categories of Safety and Security, Remote Commands, Alerts and Notifications, Over-The-Air Updates and Health Check. The mid-size SUV is also equipped with a 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 9 speaker JBL audio system with amplifier and iRA, ConnectNext and What3Words come in with a 12 month validity period. These can be downloaded for free from App Store or Play Store.

Tata Motors has also introduced the Tata Safari Imaginator suite with the new Safari. It is power packed with interactive features using Augmented Reality (AR), thus allowing customers to view and explore the Safari virtually from any preferred location including their own living rooms.

Safety equipment is via multiple airbags, traction control, hill hold assist, stability control, hill descent control, roll over mitigation, EBP (Electronic Brake Pre-fill), HFC (Hydraulic Fading Compensation) and HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist). It also gets ABS and EBD as standard and disc brakes on all four wheels. Safety rating of Tata Safari has not been revealed.

Powertrain Options

Sharing its powertrain with the Harrier, the 2021 Tata Safari gets a 2.0 liter Kryotec turbocharged, 4 cylinder diesel engine that makes 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque. This engine gets mated to either a 6 speed manual gearbox or 6 speed torque convertor automatic transmission. It is exclusively offered as a Front Wheel Drive system only while a 4×4 version could be introduced at a later stage.

Tata Motors will price the new Safari at a premium over the Harrier. It has entered production at the company plant in Pune. The new Safari competes with the MG Hector Plus upon launch, and will also see a new rival in the next gen Mahindra XUV500, which is likely to reach showrooms in the first half of 2021.