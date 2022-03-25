The rendering demonstrates new Tata Safari’s ability to adopt personalization effortlessly

Tata Harrier and Safari not only feature sporty and modern exterior design but are also very flexible when it comes to customization. We have come across quite a few interesting examples of these mid-premium SUVs being modified, and this rendering of Safari with massive off-road tires is quite up there with the rest.

Tata Safari Modified – Rendering

This virtually modified Tata Safari 4×4 does not feature extensive new bodywork or add-ons but the new black wheels combined with high-profile off-road tires give the SUV a purposeful look. It is a shame that such a modification in real-life is pointless given the Safari is not equipped with a 4×4 system to take advantage of proper off-road tires. However, purely on aesthetic terms, the massive tires render a mean stance.

Further enhancements come in the form of blackout headlamp consoles, custom LED fog lights, blacked out chin, vertical slats on narrow air-intake below the grille, and custom black plastic wheel arch cladding.

Tata Safari rendering also throws in a sporty black contrast roof with stylish LED spotlights. New LED tail light detailing is a sporty touch. All in all, the rendering demonstrates Safari’s ability to transform itself visually without having to undergo exhaustive changes.

Tata Safari Special Editions

In a bid to maintain new Safari’s appeal, Tata has been regularly introducing special edition versions. Not long after launching Dark Edition, the automaker has come up with Kaziranga Edition with an exclusive exterior colour option inspired by colours from the national park.

It also features elements which are inspired by single-horned Rhino. Tata’s range of Kaziranga Edition vehicles will be auctioned off during IPL and proceeds will be donated towards conservation efforts of the national park.

Future Launches

Tata Motors is currently working on petrol versions of Harrier and Safari which are expected to be launched sometime later this year or in 2023. Prototypes have already been spied on public roads, indicating final touches/tweaks are being made before market launch.

Safari petrol motor is rumored to be a 1.5-liter turbocharged unit developing around 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque, paired either with a 6-MT or 6-AT. We don’t expect Tata Motors to introduce an AWD system anytime soon. In fact Tata Motors has always said that they do not have any plans to introduce a 4×4 or AWD option.

Tata Safari is pitted against the likes of MG Hector Plus, Kia Carens and Hyundai Alcazar. Having both petrol and diesel engine options is expected to significantly boost the SUV’s appeal and bring in incremental sales volume. We also expect Tata to come up with regular updates and feature additions to stay ahead of competition. Tata is also expected to crash test Harrier and Safari family to further highlight its commitment to safety.

Render Source