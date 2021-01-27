Tata Safari SUV As An Armoured Presidential Limousine – Digital Render

Convoys of high-ranking government officials consist of imported vehicles such as Range Rover Sentinel, BMW 7-Series and Mercedes Benz S-Class

Tata Motors recently revealed its latest flagship SUV- the all-new Safari in its entire form. The SUV which was known by the name Gravitas for a long duration as part of its marketing strategy is essentially a three-row derivative of the company’s mid-size SUV. Prices of the new SUV will be unveiled on the 4th of February.

Prior to its official debut, new Safari was digitally rendered by many designers based on Harrier. Now, with its entire production-spec model out in the open, designers have started imagining the seven-seater SUV in many new forms. SRK Designs have used its creativity and uploaded a video of a digitally rendered Safari on YouTube.

This version of Safari has been named Safari Bureaucrat Edition which is an armoured limousine version of the same. The term ‘limousine’ gives away that it offers an extra-long wheelbase with an additional pair of doors.

There are several other changes incorporated which makes this vehicle perfect to be part of a convoy of a high-ranking government official or minister. Below is video, which shows the making of Tata Safari Presidential Limousine.

Upgrades in design

First things first, length of the car is extended by adding an extra compartment in the middle by replicating the rear section of the SUV. This adds to the wheelbase and another pair of doors. Also, height of the roof is increased through its entire side profile with an extension of the roof rails on both sides.

Windows and windscreens have been dark tinted as is the case with every vehicle in a high Z+ security convoy. Chrome lining around window sills has been carried forward. In addition to this, A, B, C and D pillars have been finished in chrome.

Next up, the tri-arrow motif front grille has been replaced by an aggressive vertically slatted grille dipped in chrome with chrome embellished borders. Another important update is the use of blacked-out 18-inch hubless alloy wheels which complement the SUV’s aggressive appeal.

A dark tinge colour is sprayed onto its exterior as a usual norm for any car in a high-security convoy. Also to highlight its importance, a small Indian national flag mounted on its front left fender.

Presidential / VIP Cars in India

Currently, convoys of top government officials consist of a heavily armoured version of imported vehicles such as Range Rover Sentinel, BMW 7-Series and Mercedes Benz S-Class. Maybe an Indian OEM is working on developing such an armoured limousine version of an Indian car, which would bring down the government’s import.

Tata Safari Details

Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder Krypotec turbo diesel engine which churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and comes with the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is offered in six trims namely XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+. It is based on the same Land Rover derived OMERGARC platform as Harrier.