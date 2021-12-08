Tata Safari Price Hike Dec 2021 Up To Rs 7k – Dark Edition Launch Exp Soon

Tata Safari Dark Edition is expected to launch in India in Q1 next year – Ahead of that, AT variants price increased

Tata Motors is likely to expand the Dark Edition range with the introduction of Safari Dark Edition. The company had trademarked the name Safari Dark earlier this year. Reports suggest that Dark Edition model of the flagship SUV is being prepared for launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Design updates in Safari Dark Edition are expected to be in line with Harrier Dark Edition. And just like other models from the range, the updates on Safari Dark Edition will remain strictly cosmetic in nature. It will join other models from the Dark Edition lineup such as Harrier, Nexon, Nexon EV and Altroz.

Tata Safari Price Hike Dec 2021

After increasing price of Nexon, Tata Motors have now increased prices of Safari. But only the automatic variants of Safari have received a price hike. Prices of Safari manual variants remain unchanged. Price hike for Dec 2021 is in the range of Rs 3k to Rs 7k.

Tata Safari XMA now is priced at Rs 17.83 lakh, up by Rs 3k. Highest price hike has been dished out to the XTA+ variant, which now costs Rs 20.15 lakh, up by Rs 7k. Below is the detailed price list of Tata Safari manual and automatic variants.

Tata Safari Dark – Updated Styling

For starters, the SUV will be wrapped in an all-black exterior colour scheme. The most attractive highlights on the exterior will be a blacked-out front grille and Charcoal Black 18-inch alloy wheels. All chrome trims will be replaced by piano-black touches. Further, Dark Emblem on side fenders will further distinguish it from the regular variants. In addition to this, the SUV will be painted in Oberon Black with a tinge of deep blue.

The all-black treatment will be carried forward inside the cabin as well. Like Harrier, the Safari Dark Edition will receive more premium upholstery finished in Benecke Kaliko leatherette. Seat headrests will feature tri-arrow perforations and ‘Dark’ branding embroidery. Other than this, dashboard layout and features on offer will be identical to the top-spec variant of the standard Safari.

Same Specs

Powering Safari Dark Edition will be the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine sourced from Fiat which kicks out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

In terms of features, Safari Dark Edition will be packed with all gizmos offered in the top-spec variant of the regular Safari. These include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, an in-built air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way powered driver seat and iRA connected car technology.

Other features on offer will include automatic climate control, 2nd and 3rd row AC vents, ambient mood lighting, tyre pressure monitoring and cruise control. Safety is taken care of by up to six airbags, traction control, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, disc brakes all around, cornering stability control and rollover mitigation.

Top of lineup

As of now, Safari is already available in two special edition trims- Adventure Persona and Gold Edition. The former comes in Tropical Mist paint scheme as standard while the latter is further offered in two colour variants- White Gold and Black Gold. In all probability, Safari Dark Edition is expected to be positioned between Adventure Persona and Safari Gold Edition in the lineup.

