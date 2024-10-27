Tata Safari Pure Variant Features Deleted – TPMS, Spare Wheel, 3rd Row Airvent, Electric Adjust ORVM

Tata Motors has deleted a lot of features from the Safari Pure variant – Prices continue to be remain same as before

One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Tata Motors, has been a prominent name in the mid-size SUV segment. They have their flagship Harrier and Safari in this segment with decent sales prospects. The company is doing a few tweaks to the popular Pure trim levels of Safari SUV. Let’s take a look.

Tata Safari Pure Trim Features Deleted

Safari range starts from base Smart trim level, or Persona, as Tata Motors call it. At the lower end, we have Smart and Smart (O) trims. Above them, we have Pure, Pure (O), Pure + and Pure + S trims. Tata Motors has made a few changes to Safari’s Pure, Pure + and Pure + S. Hat tip to Motor Arena for sharing the update.

Tata Safari Pure variant has been one of the most value for money options, not only in the Safari line-up, but also in the mid-size SUV segment. But with so many features now deleted, it is no longer as VFM as before.

Tata Motors has removed AC vents for the third row and replaced them with dummy caps. Along with that, the floor console armrest, probably for front occupants, has been deleted from the equipment list of Pure, Pure + and Pure + S and replaced with an armrest dummy cap.

Aforementioned trims of Safari do not get a spare wheel and spare wheel carrier anymore. Roof lamps for 2nd and 3rd row occupants have been deleted too. Tata has also stopped offering TPMS with these trims. So, TPMS valves on the wheels and TPMS indicator in the instrument cluster will no longer be on offer.

Apart from these, dummy CPL & TSO and LED lights are deleted as well. The ORVMs offered on these trims are now manually adjustable with a toggle. Also, Tata is changing the front and rear tow ball cover with Granite Black colour.

What are the changes?

The additions are very few with this rejig. For starters, Tata Motors is offering a 10.25-inch screen for the IHU. There is an addition of a rear camera system. Lastly, the antenna is now of Shark Fin type. Other than these, Safari Pure, Pure + and Pure + S trims continue as they were.

The same 2.0L four cylinder turbo diesel engine continues to power Safari. This engine is capable of churning out 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.