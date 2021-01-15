Tata Safari Reclaim Your Life TVC With New Safari 2021 – Edited By Fan

Tata Motors need a strong marketing approach to rebrand the Safari from a rugged off-roader to a premium lifestyle offering

Tata Motors threw a curveball by renaming the Gravitas premium SUV as Safari just days before its official debut. This move has certainly polarized opinions with some factions of Safari fans being unhappy about the iconic nameplate being used for a FWD monocoque product which is not likely to offer a 4×4 system in the near future. Some are happy that the new Safari derives its roots from a Land Rover architecture.

2021 Tata Safari in old Reclaim Your Life TVC

The iconic old Safari TVC with the tagline “Reclaim Your Life” played an important role in shaping up the off-roader’s brand image. It pitched the Tata Safari as tool for adventure, a much needed break from the monotonous life. The premise, music and the impressive stunt sequence highlighting the SUV’s off-road prowess made this TVC one of the best spots in the Indian automotive history.

Tata Motors has released a promotional video of the 2021 Safari which has none of the drama of the original TVC. Vipraajesh, a fan of the brand, has decided to re-imagine the old TVC with the new car and the result is not bad.

Well, the new Safari is not going to put on a picture-perfect sideways action with its FWD configuration or wade through slush, but it has to be said that the superimposition of the new promo with the old video is interesting. Take a look at the fan-edited version of 2021 Tata Safari Reclaim Your Life TVC.

Tata Motors would have to come up with an equally good TVC for the new Safari to complete its image transformation from being a rugged off-roader to a luxurious lifestyle offering.

New Tata Safari at a glance

Essentially a 7-seat derivative of the Harrier, the new Safari features a completely redesigned rear section with a more upright tailgate, generously proportioned rear quarter panel and a branded roof-rail. The front end features minor details that are unique to the 7-seater. The interior colour theme is seen in a different upholstery compared to the Harrier. The equipment list may also see a few additional goodies.

As far as engine options are concerned, the 2.0-liter FCA-derived turbocharged diesel engine outputting 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque will be carried forward. Both manual and automatic transmission would be on offer. It remains to be seen if the homegrown 1.5-liter Revotron turbo petrol unit will be available right from day one or launched sometime later.

The 2021 Tata Safari will be pitted against the recently launched MG Hector Plus. The extended version of Hyundai Creta has started testing in the country and it is only a matter of time before it joins the battle. The Harrier has set up a good brand image in the premium SUV market for the Safari to capitalize on.