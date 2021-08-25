Tata Safari Storme Modified To Look Like Land Rover Discovery – Render

Taking inspiration from other cars is an integral part of overall design process in automotive space

Automotive artists are known for their flair to create better looking versions of existing cars. Even though it’s on paper (or on screen), these designs seem practical and have potential to be brought to life. A recent example is from SRK Designs, where a Tata Safari Storme has been updated with design elements taken from Land Rover Discovery.

Safari-Discovery mashup details

Much of the customization in this project has been carried out at the front. Safari Storme has been updated with headlamps, grille, bumper, fog lights and skid plate taken from Land Rover Discovery. A number of finer changes have been implemented to ensure a seamless fit for the updated SUV. For example, fog lights get a special treatment to make them look a lot sharper in comparison to the stock version.

On the same lines, the bumper section has been updated with a sleeker look and feel. The various bevels and grooves at the front have come out as more pronounced. These changes have significantly enhanced the SUVs sporty profile. LED DRLs have been updated with a parallel strip design, which is truly unique.

Another key highlight of this mashup is a blacked-out profile. It can be seen in the blacked-out elements such as top section of front grille, Storme logo, A pillar, tip of C-pillar, rear view mirrors and running boards.

Talking about side profile, a new set of wheels have been used. These are much better looking in comparison to stock units used on Safari Storme. The doors have also been updated with additional grooves. These enhance the SUVs rugged character.

Tata Safari Storme features and specs

Tata has re-introduced the Safari brand, but the new SUV is quite different in comparison to Storme. As may be recalled, the earlier version Storme was discontinued before implementation of BS6 emission norms. New Safari is essentially a 3-row version of Harrier. New Safari was launched earlier this year in February at a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

One of the key differences between old and new Safari is their use of ladder on frame and monocoque chassis, respectively. While ladder on frame chassis is better suited for off-road conditions, monocoque SUVs deliver better performance on road. Storme was a better off-roader also because it came with 4WD option. New Safari does not have 4WD option as of now.

Coming to engine options, Safari Storme was powered by a 2.2 litre diesel motor. It was capable of generating 156 ps of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, new Safari has a 2.0 litre turbo diesel motor that makes 170 ps / 350 Nm. Storme had less power but it delivered 50 Nm more torque. This is significant, especially in an off-road environment.