Tata Safari Storme Spotted On Testing Duty With Red Number Plate

Unlike the old Tata Safari Storme, the new Safari is based on a monocoque chassis

Tata Motors recently revived the iconic Safari nameplate by introducing a three-row version of Harrier of the same name. Bookings for the upcoming SUV recently commenced which is slated to be launched on February 22. Interested customers can book their Safari at a token amount of Rs 30,000.

In the midst of this, the older Safari Storme has been spotted testing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Tata Motors last year stopped the production of the old Safari ahead of the mandatory BS6 emission standards kicking in. This recent sighting of the old Safari casts some doubts over readers’ minds.

Old Safari Storme Spied Testing

The test mule was spotted around Tata Motors’ Lucknow-based manufacturing facility called TELCO (Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company). This facility develops and produces components and drivetrains for various Tata passenger cars. The most logical interpretation of this recent sighting might be that the company is testing a particular component on Safari which might still be in use.

Moreover, Tata may continue to produce the Army-spec Safari on demand for the country’s defence forces for the coming years. It is possible that the company might be planning to introduce an update for the Army-spec GS800 Safari hence the on road testing.

Differences between old & new Safari

First launched in 1998, Safari has been one of the most popular SUVs in the past two decades. A standard seven-seat SUV, the first-gen Safari had a spacious cabin along with decent features to go with. This was complemented by a punchy powertrain and reliability of Tata Motors.

While the new Safari is an FWD SUV based on a monocoque chassis, the old Safari was a proper 4×4 SUV built on a body-on-frame chassis. We have already discussed the key differences between the old and the new Safari in a separate article.

New Safari Specs & Other Details

The new Safari is based on the same OMERARC platform as Harrier which has been derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture. It is powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre 4-cylinder Kryotec diesel unit which churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It will be offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

It will be offered with two seating configurations- six-seat and seven-seat. Speaking of its prices, Tata Motors is likely to price the all-new Safari starting Rs 15 lakh onwards going up to Rs 22 lakh for the top-spec trim. Upon its launch, it will compete with MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming seven-seater Hyundai Creta codenamed Alcazar.

