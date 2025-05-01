Tata Sales April 2025 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Harrier, Curvv

One of India’s leading automakers, Tata Motors, closed the accounts for the month of April 2025 with a slight YoY de-growth of 5% with respect to total PV sales. The company’s total EV sales fell by 16% YoY. The de-growth is not limited to just PV sales as there was a decline of 8% in total CV sales as well. Let’s break down the numbers further.

Tata Sales April 2025 – PV Sales

In April 2025, Tata Motors managed to sell 45,199 units in the domestic market, which includes the company’s EV sales as well. The vehicles sold include Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier and Safari. This was a 5.61% YoY decline as opposed to the 47,883 units sold in April 2024. This resulted in a YoY drop in volume accounting for 2,684 units when compared to sales performance in April 2024.

If we bring the sales performance of March 2025 into the equation, Tata Motors suffered a 12.43% MoM decline as the company sold 51,616 units a month before. This leads to a volume decline of 4,417 units MoM. Where exports are concerned, Tata registered a 233% YoY growth as the company shipped 333 units last month, which is greater than the 100 units shipped last year.

Analysing Tata Motors’ total EV sales, the company sold a total of 5,318 EVs in April 2025. This does not outperform the 6,364 EVs sold in April 2024, thus resulting in a 16.44% YoY decline, losing 1,046 units in volume YoY. This resulted in 45,532 units of PVs sold in total, which registered a 5.11% YoY decline, losing 2,451 units in volume.

Tata CV Sales

In total, Tata Motors sold 25,764 CVs in the domestic market, which is around a 10% decline when compared to the 28,516 units sold in April 2024. Breaking up the numbers, we have 7,270 units of HCV trucks with an 8% decline in sales as opposed to 7,875 units sold from last year in April 2024.

Tata’s ILMCV trucks accounted for 4,680 units, which was an 8% increase over last year’s 4,316 units. There was also positive growth with Tata’s passenger carriers as they sold 4,683 units, which is a 4% gain in volume over 4,502 units from last year. The biggest hit was with SCV Cargo and Pickup truck segment where Tata registered a 23% YoY decline with 25,764 units sold last month.

The company’s commercial vehicle exports are improving as there was a 43% YoY growth as Tata shipped 1,457 units worldwide over 1,022 units shipped last year. Total CV sales stood at 27,221 units, which is an 8% YoY decline when compared to the 29,538 units sold in April 2024.