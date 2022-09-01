Tata Sales Aug 2022 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Tigor

Tata Motors passenger car sales for August 2022 reported at YoY growth; Nexon and Punch sales highest ever

August 2022 was yet another month that saw Tata Motors get within a close distance to the elusive 50k monthly sales volume. In what proves to be an improvement of almost 70 percent in terms of volume, YoY sales are reported at 47,166 units. This is up from 28k units at 68.34 percent growth.

Volume gain stood at a noticeable 19,148 units. MoM sales decline was marginal at under a percent, down from 47,505 units. Sales in July and August being consistent bodes well for the ongoing quarter, and could see the company report yet another quarterly sales milestone at the end of next month.

Tata passenger car sales – PV ICE and PV EV

Passenger car sales while dominated by PV ICE variants, Tata has found some glory in the EV space. Considering the absence of major players in the mass market electric car market, Tata is using its time and presence to build the foundations of an EV future.

Within Tata PV sales, EV sales are quite close to steadily becoming a 10 percent contributor. For August 2022 PV ICE sales are reported at 43,321 units, up from 27k units. Volume growth stood at 60.47 percent. And volume gain at 16,325 units. MoM PV ICE sales decline was marginal at a mere .37 percent. Volume decline stood at 162 units.

In the EV space, 3,845 units were reported sold last month. Volume growth is manifold, up from just over a thousand units YoY. Volume gain stood at 2,823 units. MoM sales fell from just over 4k units at 4.4 percent decline. Volume decline stood at 177 units. Tata EVs include Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV.

Tota total CV and PV sales in August 2022

Total domestic sales and exports (PV and CV) was up at 78,843 units from 58k units. Of this, total domestic sales is reported at 76,479 units. At 41 percent growth, sales was up from 54,190 units. Total CV sales growth is reported at 6 percent, up at 31,492 units from 29,781 units. Of this, M&HCV sales growth is reported at almost 50 percent. Sales are up at 8,727 units from 5,840 units at 49 percent growth. I&LCV sales fell 11 percent, down to 4.1k units from 4,627 units.

Passenger carrier sales improved noticeably, up at 2,299 units from 850 units. SCV cargo and pickup sales decline is reported at 5 percent. Wholesales is down at 14,181 units from 14,855 units. Total CV domestic sales is up 12 percent at 29,313 units from 26,172 units. CV exports decline was the steepest 40 percent. Exports fell to 2,179 units from 3.6k units.

Nexon and Punch sales were highest ever

In ensuring consistent sales improvement, Tata Motors reports Nexon and Punch sales contributed abundantly. For August 2022, Tata Nexon sales are reported at 15,085 units. Tata Punch, the manufacturer’s newest launch saw wholesales up at 12006 units. The latter sees Tata lapping up glory in the small car segment, a vehicle category that dominates total PV sales here.

Other Tata cars also performed well – Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tigor and Tiago. With the festive season upon us, it is but natural that an increased number of potential customers will throng to dealerships to ensure purchases that coincide with the season. And, it’ll be interesting to see what Tata’s new monthly sales high could be.