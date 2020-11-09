Tata Nexon Beats Tiago In Oct 2020 – Becomes Best Selling Tata Car

Tata Motors registered 79 percent YoY and 11 percent MoM growth

Tata Motors sales for October 2020 were the highest in 99 months. Total sales stood at 23,600 units registering YoY growth of 79 percent and the last time that Tata Motors sales surpassed the 23,000 mark was in July 2012.

This increase was spurred by their new car Altroz; while the Tiago and Nexon which have recently received mid life facelifts with new features also contributed to increased sales. In fact, it was the Nexon which was the best selling Tata car for the month.

This is only the 3rd time, that Nexon has been the best selling Tata car, ever since the launch of Tiago back in early 2016. The last time Tiago was beaten for the No 1 spot was back in March 2020 and and May 2019. Both times it was the Nexon which had trumped Tiago to the No 1 spot. What is even more interesting is the fact that Tiago has been relegated to the No 3 spot in the Tata monthly sales charts – beaten by both Altroz as well as Nexon.

Tata passenger vehicle sales in October 2020 stood at 23,600 units, up 79 percent over 13,169 units sold in October 2019. Not only did Tata Motors note a YoY increase but also a MoM increase of 11 percent to 23,600 units, up from 21,200 units sold in September 2020. These outstanding sales allowed the company to retain its position as the 3rd largest OEM in October 2020.

Tata Nexon, Altroz and Tiago command charts

Tata Nexon, the sub 4 meter compact SUV, noted sales of 6,888 units, up 55 percent as against 4,438 units sold in Oct 19. It also gained in MoM sales, which increased 15 percent as compared to 6,007 units sold in Sept 20. Sales in Oct 20 were the highest monthly sales reported by the Nexon since it was launched in 2017.

The Altroz was at a No.2 spot with sales of 6,730 units. The Altroz was launched earlier this year. It marked its entry into the premium hatchback segment and is the second vehicle to be designed under the Impact design 2.0 language and first to be developed on the new ALFA architecture. MoM sales of the Altroz increased 13 percent as against 5,952 units sold in Sept 20.

At No. 3 was the Tata Tiago with an 11 percent increase in sales to 6,083 units when compared to 5,460 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Tata Motors recently updated the Tiago XT variant with new features with steering mounted controls for phone and audio while earlier the company had also introduced this same safety feature on the XZ and XZ+ variants.

Where the sales of Tata Harrier are concerned, the company has noted highest sales in 19 months. Harrier sales stood at 2,398 units in October 2020, up 91 percent as against 1,258 units sold in Oct 19. Mom sales also surged 37 percent with 1,755 units sold in Sept 20. The Tata Harrier received updated features and a more powerful engine lineup in Jan 2020 relating to this increased demand.

Tata Tigor compact sedan also noted increased demand in the past month contributing 1,501 units to total sales. This was a YoY increase of 30 percent as against 1,152 units sold in Oct 19 and a MoM increase of 7 percent as compared to 1,406 units sold in Sept 20.

In October 2020, Tata Motors also offered extensive discounts and exchange schemes across most models in its lineup ranging from Rs.15,000 to Rs.65,000. These festive offers are also extended for November 2020, Christened ‘Festival of Happiness Offers November 2020’. The benefits are on the Tiago, Harrier, Nexon and Tigor and extend upto Rs.65,000. The company also gears up for three new launches. These will include the Gravitas – 7 seater, Altroz Turbo premium hatchback with a 1.2 liter turbo engine and the Hexa SUV.