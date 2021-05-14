Tata Cars, SUV Sales Breakup April 2021 – Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Safari, Harrier

Tata Nexon was the best-selling model in the company lineup in April 2021 with a total of 6,938 units sold during the month

Tata Motors sold a total of 25,096 units in domestic markets in the past month, down 15 percent as against 29,655 units sold in March 21. This MoM volume de-growth has been experienced across most automakers in India on account of the second wave of the pandemic which struck in early April, coupled with rising fuel prices and lower buyer sentiments.

Tata Nexon Tops List

In terms of domestic sales, the Tata Motors lineup consists of the Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Tigor and the recently launched Safari. In April 2021, it was the Tata Nexon that was the No.1 seller in the company lineup with sales at 6,938 units. This was a significant MoM de-growth as against 8,683 units sold in March 21.

The Nexon facelift was introduced in early 2020 and since then sales figures have been on the rise making the Nexon a strong competitor in the sub 4 meter SUV segment that includes the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Kia Sonet.

Tata Tiago, entry level hatchback, was at No.2 in April 2021 with domestic sales at 6,656 units. This was a marginal MoM de-growth as against 6,893 units sold in March 1. Tata Motors has recently equipped the Tiago and Tigor with tyre puncture repair kits which allows users to repair a punctured tyre without even removing it from the vehicle.

At No. 3 was the Tata Altroz with domestic sales at 6,649 units in April 21. The Altroz lost its No.2 position it held in March 21 when sales stood at 7,550 units. The Altroz competes with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

Harrier, Tigor and Safari

Tata Harrier, positioned at No. 4 noted domestic sales at 1,712 units in April 21. Tigor was lower down the order at No.5 with April 21 sales at 1,627 units, a MoM de-growth as against 2,097 units sold in March 21.

The recently introduced Tata Safari 7 seater SUV was launched in February at Rs.14.67 lakhs. It has seen sales of 1,514 units in April 21 as against 2,148 units sold in March 21.

Tata Motors has two upcoming launches planned. There is a new Tata HBX micro SUV set for launch later this year positioned between the Tata Tigor and Tata Altroz. The Altroz electric will come in sometime in 2022.