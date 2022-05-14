Tata Sales Breakup April 2022 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz

Tata Motors reported a 66 percent increase in sales in the past month with the Nexon and Punch commanding 50 percent of sales

Tata Motors could soon be the second largest automaker in India after Maruti Suzuki, if its sales growth continues at the same tempo. In April 2022, the automaker posted a 66 percent YoY increase in sales to 41,590 units, up from 25,096 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales however, dipped marginally by 2 percent from 42,295 units sold in March 2022.

Tata Sales Breakup April 2022 – Nexon at No. 1

Tata Nexon led sales charts with 13,471 units sold in April 2022. This was a 94 percent YoY growth over 6,938 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales dipped 6 percent from 14,315 units sold in March 2022.

Tata Motors has regularly been updating the Nexon. Latest update saw Nexon getting a new Royal Blue colour option, 4 new variants of XZ+ (P), XZA+ (P), XZ+ (HS) and XZA+ (HS). More recently the all-new Nexon EV Max. Priced from under Rs 18 lakhs, it claims to deliver a range of 437 kms.

Tata Punch was at No. 2 with sales of 10,132 units in April 2022. This was a 4 percent MoM decline over 10,525 units sold in March 2022. This 5 seater hatchback recently underwent a price hike as was seen across the Tata Motors lineup. The Punch is now priced between Rs 5,82,900 – Rs 9,48,900 (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago sales dipped 24 percent YoY to 5,062 units from 6,656 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales improved 26 percent over 4,002 units sold in March 2022. Prices of both the Tata Tiago and Tigor have been increased by Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 based on choice of variant. This is the third time in the calendar year – January 2022 and March 2022 – that the company has hiked prices, citing increase in input costs.

Tata Sales April 2022 – Altroz, Tigor, Harrier, Safari

Sales of Tata Altroz dipped YoY and MoM by 36 percent and 10 percent respectively. Sales in the past month stood at 4,266 units, down from 6,649 units sold in April 2022. In March 2022, the company had sold 4,727 units of the Altroz. Tigor sales increased 134 percent YoY to 3,803 units, from 1,627 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales dipped 5 percent from 4,007 units sold in March 2022.

There has been increased demand for the Tata Harrier over the past two months. Sales in April 2022 stood at 2,785 units, up 63 percent from 1,712 units sold in April 2021 while March 2022 had 2,491 units sold, relating to a 12 percent MoM sales growth. Tata Safari also experienced YoY sales growth to 2,071 units, up 37 percent from 1,514 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales dipped 7 percent from 2,227 units sold in March 2022.

With the auto sector showing increased preference to electric vehicles, Tata Motors has showcased two new concepts – Tata Curvv and Tata Avinya. Tata Curvv is a 4 seater SUV with launch date set for March 2024 while the Avinyaa 5 seater SUV is expected to launch in India in January 2025.