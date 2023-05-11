Tata Sales Breakup April 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Tigor

Sales of Tata Motors in April 2023 grew both on YoY and MoM basis with the Nexon being highest in demand

Tata Motors was the 3rd best-selling car maker in India in April 2023 after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Currently commanding a 14.2 percent market share, the company sold 47,010 units in April 2023, up 13 percent YoY from 41,590 units sold in April 2022.

Tata Motors sales in April 2023 also improved on a MoM basis by 7 percent from 44,047 units sold in March 2023. It was the company’s range of electric vehicles, which include the Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, Tiago EV, etc., which also contributed efficient numbers to total sales recording a 179 percent YoY growth in April 2023.

Tata Motors Sales Breakup April 2023

Taking model-wise sales into account, it was the Tata Nexon that accounted for most sales in the company lineup. Nexon sales improved by 11 percent YoY to 15,002 units in April 2023 up from 13,471 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales also saw a 2 percent growth from 14,769 units sold in March 2023. The 2024 Nexon facelift is currently on test rounds and has been spied with several feature updates. Inspired by the Curvv design language, the Nexon facelift will sport a new exterior design and revised interiors while engine specs remain unchanged.

At No. 2 was Tata Punch with 10,934 units sold in April 2023, up 8 percent as against 10,132 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales remained flat with a very marginal increase in sales to 10,894 units sold in March 2023. Tata Punch was also on the list of top 10 cars sold in April 2023 featuring at No. 8

Posting outstanding YoY and MoM growth was the Tata Tiago. Sales stood at 8,450 units in April 2023, up 67 percent from 5,061 units sold in April 2022. It also saw a 15 percent MoM growth over 7,366 units sold in March 2023.

Tata Altroz also found increased demand in April 2023 with sales going up 9 percent YoY to 4,658 units. This was as against 4,266 units sold in April 2022. MoM performance was also positive with a 21 percent growth from 3,862 units sold in March 2023. The company is set to bring in the Altroz CNG variant soon and details have been released in a brochure. Altroz CNG is the 3rd CNG model from Tata Motors along with Tiago and Tigor to receive iCNG technology.

Tata Tigor, Harrier, Safari – Sales April 2023

Tata Tigor sales dipped 17 percent YoY to 3,154 units in April 2023. This was against 3,803 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales however, saw better results with a 17 percent increase in demand from 2,705 units sold in March 2023.

Tata Harrier and Safari featured lower down the list. Harrier sales remained flat on a YoY basis at 2,783 units in April 2023 just 2 units short of 2,785 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales saw a 9 percent improvement from 2,561 units sold in March 2023. Safari sales dipped 2 percent YoY to 2,029 units in April 2023 from 2,071 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales increased by 7 percent from 1,890 units sold in March 2023. Road tests of the Safari facelift have also commenced ahead of launch later this year.