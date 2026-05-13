Tata Sales Breakup April 2026 – Punch, Nexon, Sierra, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors, currently India’s second best-selling carmaker with a market share of around 13.4%, has started FY2026-27 on a strong note. Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 59,000 units in April 2026, registering a 30.53% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 45,199 units sold in April 2025.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, however, sales declined by 10.87% when compared to 66,192 units sold in March 2026. Such a decline is generally seen after the financial year-end rush in March, when dispatches and registrations are usually higher. SUVs continued to dominate Tata Motors’ portfolio, with Punch and Nexon together contributing more than 63% of the company’s total sales during the month. Newly launched Sierra also continued to witness strong demand.

Tata Car Sales Breakup April 2026

Punch / EV emerged as Tata’s best-selling model in April 2026 with sales of 19,107 units, posting a strong 52.90% YoY growth over 12,496 units sold last year. However, MoM sales declined by 8.91% from 20,977 units sold in March 2026. Nexon / EV followed closely with 18,126 units sold, registering a 17.27% YoY growth. MoM sales were down by 8.50% compared to 19,810 units sold in March.

The newly launched Sierra secured third position in Tata’s lineup with 7,316 units sold in April. Since the SUV was launched only recently, there is no YoY comparison available. MoM sales, however, declined by 18.74% compared to 9,003 units sold in March 2026. Tata Motors is also preparing to launch the Sierra EV in the coming months.

Tiago, Curvv Sales Under Pressure

Tiago / EV sales declined sharply to 5,488 units in April 2026, down 33.70% YoY from 8,277 units sold in April 2025. MoM sales also dropped by 22.91%. Altroz was among the few models in Tata’s portfolio to record growth on both YoY and MoM basis. Sales increased to 2,586 units, up 19.06% YoY and 10.32% over March 2026. Tata recently expanded the Altroz lineup further with the launch of the new iCNG AMT variants.

Harrier / EV posted the highest YoY growth in Tata Motors’ lineup. Sales rose 151.48% to 2,545 units in April 2026, compared to 1,012 units sold in April last year. MoM sales, however, declined by 9.94%. Safari sales stood at 1,467 units, up 9.48% YoY, although MoM sales fell by 4.12%. Lower down the sales charts, Curvv / EV sales dropped sharply by 55.45% YoY to 1,403 units, while Tigor / EV sales declined by 25.77% to 962 units.