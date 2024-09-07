Tata Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Tiago, Curvv, Altroz, Safari, Harrier

Tata Motors Records 3.02% Decline in August 2024, Nexon and Safari Drive Sales Growth – Curvv first month sales at 3,455

Tata Motors experienced a mixed performance in August 2024, with total sales reaching 44,142 units, marking a slight decline of 3.02% year-on-year (YoY) compared to the 45,515 units sold in August 2023. While some models posted strong growth, others faced notable declines, reflecting a varied market performance for the brand. Tata Motors now has 8 cars on sale, 5 of which have EV version on offer.

Tata Sales Breakup Aug 2024

Punch and its EV version, continued to be the top-selling model for Tata Motors in August 2024, with 15,643 units sold. This represented a 7.71% YoY growth, adding 1,120 units compared to the 14,523 units sold in August 2023. Punch accounted for 35.44% of Tata’s total sales for the month, underscoring its popularity.

Tata Nexon, including its electric variant (EV), was the second best-seller, posting a substantial 52.68% YoY growth. Nexon/EV sold 12,289 units in August 2024, an increase of 4,240 units from the 8,049 units sold in August 2023. Nexon captured a 27.84% share of Tata’s total sales, making it a key contributor to the brand’s performance. Tata Curvv/EV made its debut in August 2024 with 3,455 units sold, capturing a 7.83% share of Tata’s total sales. Its introduction added fresh momentum to Tata’s portfolio, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) space.

While some models posted gains, others experienced significant declines. The Tata Tiago, including its EV variant, saw a 49.98% YoY decline, with 4,733 units sold in August 2024, down by 4,730 units from the 9,463 units sold in August 2023. This sharp drop reduced Tiago’s market share to 10.72%.

Similarly, Tata Altroz experienced a steep 61.27% decline in sales, dropping to 3,031 units from 7,825 units in August 2023. This decrease of 4,794 units brought Altroz’s market share down to 6.87%, highlighting the challenges the model faced during the month.

Tata Safari and Harrier Post Positive Gains

Tata Safari recorded the highest YoY growth within Tata’s portfolio, with sales surging by 91.46%. Safari sold 1,951 units in August 2024, up by 932 units from the 1,019 units sold in August 2023. Safari now holds a 4.42% share of Tata’s total sales.

The Tata Harrier also posted positive gains, with sales increasing by 12.02% YoY. Harrier sold 1,892 units in August 2024, up by 203 units from the 1,689 units sold in August 2023. Harrier’s market share reached 4.29%, reflecting its steady demand.

Tata Tigor, including its EV variant, faced a sharp decline of 61.05% YoY, with sales dropping to 1,148 units in August 2024 from 2,947 units in August 2023. This decrease of 1,799 units reduced Tigor’s share to 2.60% of Tata’s total sales.