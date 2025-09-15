Tata Sales Breakup Aug 2025 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Curvv, Safari, Tigor

Tata Motors posted strong MoM sales growth pushing up its position to No. 3 on OEM-wise sales charts

Overall car sales were lower in August 2025 as buyers deferred purchases in view of new GST percentages coming into effect. This saw total sales at 3,27,719 units, down by 7.5% on a YoY basis. MoM sales too remained in the red with a 5.5% decline.

Tata Sales Breakup August 2025

Amidst this overall decline, Tata Motors emerged as the 3rd best-selling OEM in the past month. Sales stood at 41,001 units, which related to a 7% YoY de-growth from 44,142 units sold in August 2024. However, MoM sales showed a 4% increase over 39,521 units sold in July 2025. Market share, meanwhile, stayed on par at 12.5%

Building on this, in August 2025, Tata Nexon claimed a top spot not only on the company sales charts but it was also India’s highest-selling model in the compact SUV segment. Nexon sales stood at 14,004 units last month, marking a 14% YoY growth while MoM sales also ended on a positive note with a 9% improvement from 12,845 units sold in July 2025.

At No. 2 was the Punch which has seen sales decline sharply. Sales which had stood at 15,643 units in August 2024 dipped by 32% to 10,704 units in the past month while MoM sales too fell by 1% from 10,785 units. This decline could be on account of the Punch facelift gearing up for a year end launch, set to come in with significant feature upgrades.

In the past month, demand for the Tata Tiago was relatively higher with an 11% YoY growth to 5,250 units, up from 4,733 units sold in the same month last year. It however reported lower MoM sales by 6% when compared to 5,575 units sold in July 2025. Posting both YoY and MoM sales growth was Altroz. Sales improved by 31% YoY and 1% MoM to 3,959 units. There had been 3,031 units and 3,905 units sold in August 2024 and July 2025 respectively.

Tata Harrier Demand Up August 2025

Tata Harrier saw outstanding demand in August 2025. Sales grew by 63% YoY to 3,087 units, up from 1,892 units sold in August 2024. MoM sales too ended strongly with 39% improvement from 2,216 units sold in July 2025. Positive market response was seen for the Harrier EV, particularly towards its Adventure variants which also sees extended waiting periods.

Lower down the sales list, Tata Curvv has suffered a severe decline in demand. Sales fell by 51% YoY to 1,703 units in the past month whereas there had been 3,455 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales also fell by 15% as sales had stood at 2,005 units in the previous month.

YoY decline but improved MoM sales were reported for Tata Safari of which 1,489 units were sold last month. This was a 24% decline when compared to 1,951 units sold in August 2024. MoM sales improved by 20% as against 1,242 unit sales of July 2025. In August 2025, Tata Tigor sales dipped sharply by 30% YoY to 805 units, down from 1,148 units while MoM sales fell by 17% as compared to 968 units sold in the earlier month.