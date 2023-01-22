Tata Sales Breakup Dec 2022 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Harrier, Safari

Tata’s two best-sellers, Nexon and Punch outsold Hyundai’s Creta and Venue by significant numbers in December 2022

Tata Motors became the second best-selling automaker in India in December 2022. Their sales exceeded that of Hyundai by 1,214 units, with most sales coming from the Nexon and Punch.

Tata Motors sales stood at 40,045 units in Dec 2022, up 13 percent from 35,300 units sold in Dec 2021. It was however, a MoM decline in sales by 13 percent from 46,040 units sold in Nov 2022. The company currently holds a 14.6 percent market share, up from 13.9 percent held in the same month of the previous year.

Tata Sales Breakup Dec 2022

Tata Motors had the Nexon at the top of sales charts. Nexon sales, which stood at 12,053 units in Dec 2022, was a 7 percent YoY decline from 12,899 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales also dipped 24 percent from 15,871 units sold in Nov 2022. A wide customer base with the Nexon variants offered in petrol, diesel, and electric powertrain options has resulted in its success.

YoY growth of 32 percent was recorded for the Tata Punch to 10,586 units in Dec 2022. The company had sold 8,008 units in Dec 2021. MoM sales fell 13 percent from 12,131 units sold in Nov 2022. The automaker has also unveiled the Punch iCNG at the 2023 Auto Expo with launch date set for the coming months.

At No. 3 was the Tata Tiago with a YoY and MoM sales growth of 65 percent and 19 percent respectively. Sales in the past month stood at 6,052 units. Sales of the Tata Altroz dipped to 4,055 units in Dec 2022. This was a YoY de-growth of 19 percent from 5,009 units sold in Dec 2021 while MoM sales fell 20 percent from 5,084 units sold in Nov 2022.

There is soon going to be a new variant of this 5 seater hatchback on sale called the Altroz Racer. It was showcased at the Tata Motors pavilion at the 2023 Auto Expo and will come in with dual tone colour schemes and a sportier interior updates.

Tata Tigor, Harrier, Safari

Lower down the order was the Tata Tigor with sales growth of 84 percent on a YoY basis to 3,669 units, up from 1,994 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales however, fell by 15 percent as against 4,301 units sold in Nov 2022.

Harrier sales dipped 5 percent YoY to 2,128 units in Dec 2022, down from 2,234 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales remained flat as the company had sold 2,119 units of the Harrier in Nov 2022. Safari sales on the other hand, grew marginally by 1 percent YoY to 1,502 units in Dec 2022 from 1,481 units sold in Dec 2021 and 5 percent MoM over 1,437 units sold in Nov 2022. Tata Harrier and Safari are both facing increased competition from Mahindra Scorpio and XUV700 in the mid-size SUV segment.