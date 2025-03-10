Tata Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Curvv, Altroz, Safari, Tigor, Harrier

Tata Motors recorded 46,437 unit sales in February 2025, marking a 9.43% year-on-year (YoY) decline compared to 51,270 units sold in February 2024. While some models, including Nexon and Curvv, posted strong numbers, other popular models like the Punch, Safari, and Harrier saw a dip in sales.

Tata Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – YoY Comparison

The Nexon, including its EV variant, remained Tata’s best-selling model, with 15,349 units sold, posting a 6.63% growth compared to the 14,395 units sold in February 2024. Curvv registered sales of 3,483 units.

Tata Punch, including its EV version, saw a 21.04% YoY decline, with 14,559 units sold in February 2025 versus 18,438 units last year. Meanwhile, the Tiago EV maintained its numbers, with 6,954 units, barely changing from 6,947 units in February 2024. The Tigor EV also saw a 9.46% decline, registering 1,550 units against 1,712 units last year.

Altroz saw the sharpest drop, with sales plummeting by 64.89% YoY, from 4,568 units in February 2024 to just 1,604 units last month. Similarly, the Safari and Harrier SUVs struggled, recording 41.01% and 46.29% declines, respectively. Safari sold 1,562 units, down from 2,648 units, while Harrier dropped to 1,376 units, compared to 2,562 units last year.

Tata Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – MoM Comparison

Following a 9.43% year-on-year (YoY) drop, Tata Motors also witnessed a 3.41% month-on-month (MoM) decline in sales for February 2025, with 46,437 units sold compared to 48,075 units in January 2025. While some models, like Curvv EV, Tiago EV, and Safari, posted gains, others, including Punch, Altroz, and Harrier, recorded a decline.

Nexon (including EV) remained Tata’s best-selling model, though sales remained nearly unchanged at 15,349 units, dropping by just 0.31% from 15,397 units in January 2025. Meanwhile, Curvv saw a solid 12.83% MoM increase, selling 3,483 units compared to 3,087 units in January.

Punch, including EV, recorded a 10.30% MoM drop, falling from 16,231 units in January to 14,559 units in February, marking the sharpest decline among Tata’s popular models. Altroz hatchback also saw a significant 21.10% decline, with 1,604 units sold in February, down from 2,033 units in January. Harrier SUV slipped by 7.53%, selling 1,376 units versus 1,488 units the previous month.

On the positive side, Tiago EV sales grew 2.16% MoM, reaching 6,954 units, up from 6,807 units in January. Tigor EV also recorded a 4.45% increase, with 1,550 units sold, compared to 1,484 units the previous month. Safari SUV showed slight improvement, growing 0.90% MoM, with 1,562 units sold versus 1,548 units in January.