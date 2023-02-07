Tata Sales Breakup Jan 2023 – Nexon, Punch In Green; Harrier, Safari In Red

Tata Motors reported an 18 percent YoY growth in Jan 2023 while MoM sales improved by 20 percent

Tata Motors, the third largest car maker in Jan 2023, saw sales at 47,990 units. This was an 18 percent YoY growth from 40,780 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales also improved by 20 percent as against 40,045 units sold in Dec 2022 when Tata Motors was at No. 2 after Maruti Suzuki. Market share saw a marginal growth to 13.9 percent last month from 13.8 percent held in Jan 2022.

Tata Motors had the Nexon SUV at the top of sales charts last month. Sales of the Nexon stood at 15,567 units in Jan 2023 up 13 percent from 11,816 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 29 percent from 12,053 units sold in Dec 2022. Tata Nexon was the highest selling SUV in India in the past month.

Tata Sales Breakup Jan 2023

Tata Punch was at No. 2 on the company list with a 20 percent YoY growth in sales. Sales stood at 12,006 units in Jan 2023, up from 10,027 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales improved by 13 percent over 10,586 units sold in Dec 2022. Tata Motors gears up for launch of the Punch CNG in the coming months.

Tata Tiago sales were up 74 percent on a YoY basis to 9,032 units in Jan 2023. There had been 5,195 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales also improved by 49 percent from 6,052 units sold in Dec 2022. Following the recent price hike, the Tiago is now priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh for the top spec Tiago NRG XZ CNG trim.

At No. 4 was the Tata Altroz with sales growth of 25 percent on a YoY basis and at 40 percent MoM. Sales stood at 5,675 units in the past month, up from 4,525 units sold in Jan 2022 and from 4,055 units sold in Dec 2022. The Altroz CNG premium hatchback gets detailed with several first in segment features and will compete with the Toyota Glanza CNG and Maruti Baleno CNG in its class.

Sales of the Tata Tigor improved by 5 percent YoY to 3,106 units from 2,952 units sold in Jan 2022. There was however, a MoM de-growth of 15 percent when compared to 3,669 units sold in Dec 2022. Tata Tigor was at No. 2 in the sub 4 meter sedan sales list after Maruti DZire through CY 2022 while it also competes efficiently with Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze.

Harrier, Safari Sales Decline

Tata Motors have not been seeing positive sales where both the Harrier and Safari are concerned. Sales of the Harrier dipped 42 percent YoY to 1,572 units in Jan 2023 down from 2,702 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales also fell 26 percent from 2,128 units sold in Dec 2022. Safari on the other hand reported sales of 1,032 units in the past month. This was a YoY de-growth of 34 percent from 1,563 units sold in Jan 2022 and down 31 percent MoM over 1,502 units sold in Dec 2022.

Both the Harrier and Safari are finding it difficult to counter competition from the new Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio in the mid-size SUV segment. Tata Motors has announced a price hike of Rs 9,000-25,000 from 1st Feb 2023 across its ICE and CNG models while its electric vehicle lineup has been exempted from this price increase.