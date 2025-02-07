Tata Sales Breakup Jan 2025 – Punch, Nexon, Tiago, Curvv, Altroz, Safari, Harrier, Tigor

Tata Motors enjoyed a 9% MoM growth in sales in Jan 2025 whereas it reported a 10.5% negative impact

Tata Motors was at No. 4 on the OEM sales list for Jan 2025. It accounted for sales of 48,075 units in the past month which was a rather hefty decline of 10% when compared to 53,635 unit sales of Jan 2024. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis however, sales improved by 9% as against 44,221 unit sales of Dec 2024. The company also saw its market share decline by 1.7% to 12% from an earlier 13.6% held in Jan 2024.

Not only were the company’s ICE vehicles in lower demand but despite having the most extensive EV lineup, its EV sales declined by 25% to 5,240 units in Jan 2025. The company had reported EV sales at 6,979 units in Jan 2024. This related to a volume de-growth of 1,739 units.

Tata Motors Car Sales YoY vs MoM – Jan 2025

Tata Punch was the highest selling model in the company portfolio last month. It was also the 5th best-selling car in India along with its electric counterpart Punch sales suffered a 10% YoY decline to 16,231 units, down from 17,978 units sold in Jan 2024. It however, saw better MoM sales performance by 8% over 15,073 units sold in Dec 2024. In Jan 2025, Punch touched the 5 lakh sales milestone while it was also declared as India’s best-selling vehicle of any category for calendar year 2024.

At No. 2 was Tata Nexon/EV which accounted for 15,397 unit sales in Jan 2025. This was a 10% YoY decline from 17,182 unit sales of Jan 2024. However, sales showed better performance on a MoM basis as sales were up 14% from 13,536 units sold in Dec 2024. Tata Tiago was the only model on the company list to receive positive sales both on a YoY and MoM basis. Tiago sales stood at 6,807 units in Jan 2025. This was a 5% YoY and 36% MoM growth over 6,482 units and 5,006 units sold in Jan 2024 and Dec 2024 respectively.

Relatively new entrant into the company portfolio, the Curvv accounted for 3,087 unit sales last month. This was a 38% MoM decline from 4,994 units sold in Dec 2024. It was followed by the Altroz that suffered a steep de-growth of 59% to just 2,033 units sold last month. There had been 4,935 units sold in Jan 2024. However, its MoM performance was more positive with a 9% improvement over 1,866 unit sales of Dec 2024.

Tata Safari, Harrier Post YoY De-Growth in Jan 2025

YoY sales of both Tata Safari and Harrier declined sharply. Safari sales dipped 46% to 1,548 units in Jan 2025 from 2,893 unit sales of Jan 2024. Harrier sales too fell to 1,488 units, a 43% YoY decline from 2,626 units sold in Jan 2024. However, both models witnessed a 12% and 14% MoM growth respectively. Harrier sales could be boosted with the new Harrier EV currently under test. It was also showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo earlier last month and should be launched sometime soon.

Tata’s sales list also had the Tigor at No. 8 with 1,484 unit sales, a 4% YoY de-growth from 1,539 unit sales of Jan 2024. It however, received the highest percentage growth on a MoM basis by 41% when compared to 1,054 units sold in Dec 2024.