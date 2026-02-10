Tata Sales Breakup Jan 2026 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Sierra, Harrier, Altroz, Safari

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles posted a robust performance in January 2026, with total domestic wholesales rising to 70,222 units, marking a 46.07% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 48,075 units in January 2025. The company also reported a strong 40.31% month-on-month (MoM) increase over December 2025, underlining sustained demand across its SUV- and EV-heavy portfolio.

Tata Sales Breakup Jan 2026

The Nexon and Nexon EV continued to be Tata’s top-selling models, clocking 23,365 units in January 2026. This represented a 51.75% YoY growth and a 20.59% MoM rise, reinforcing Nexon’s position as one of India’s highest-selling compact SUVs. Close behind was the Punch and Punch EV, which together posted 19,257 units, growing 18.64% YoY and 20.51% MoM, reflecting consistent demand for Tata’s entry-level SUV offerings.

The Tiago and Tiago EV also delivered a solid performance with 8,349 units, up 22.65% YoY and a sharp 43.31% MoM, indicating renewed traction for Tata’s hatchback and electric hatchback combination. A major contributor to Tata’s January momentum was the Sierra, which recorded 7,003 units in its first full month of sales, compared to negligible volumes in December, highlighting strong post-launch ramp-up.

Among Tata’s larger SUVs, the Harrier and Harrier EV saw significant gains, with sales rising to 3,711 units, translating into a 149.40% YoY growth and a 56.06% MoM increase. The Safari followed a similar trend, registering 2,375 units, up 53.42% YoY and 64.25% MoM, benefiting from improved supply and steady demand in the three-row SUV segment.

The Altroz hatchback posted 3,135 units, growing 54.21% YoY, while the Curvv and Curvv EV combined recorded 1,666 units, improving 50.91% MoM, though still lower on a YoY basis. The Tigor and Tigor EV stood at 1,361 units, with a strong MoM recovery despite a marginal YoY dip.

Overall, Tata Motors’ January 2026 performance reflects the strength of its diversified portfolio spanning ICE, EVs and SUVs, with Nexon, Punch and the newly launched Sierra playing a key role in driving volumes. The strong MoM rebound also suggests improving market sentiment and effective execution across Tata’s passenger vehicle lineup.