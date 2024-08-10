Tata Sales Breakup July 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Tigor, Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tiago

Tata Punch and Nexon, together commanded a 67% of total sales last month with both models showing off outstanding YoY sales growth

Tata Motors was at No. 3 on the car sales list last month. Sales stood at 44,727 units, behind Hyundai (49,013 units) by around 4,200 units. The company has reported a YoY de-growth of 6% when compared to 47,630 units sold in July 2023 while MoM sales improved by 3% over 43,527 units sold in June 2024.

Tata Sales Breakup July 2024 – Punch and Nexon Command Sales

Tata Punch was the best-selling model in the company portfolio in July 2024. Sales improved by 34 YoY to 16,121 units while there had been 12,019 units sold in July 2023. Such is the demand for the Punch, that sales have crossed the 4 lakh unit mark in 34 months of launch.

At No. 2 was the Nexon with a 13% YoY growth in sales to 13,902 units, up from 12,349 units sold in July 2023. In July 2024, the company had offered hefty discounts on the Nexon EV as well as the Punch and Tiago in celebration of 20 lakh SUV sales milestone.

Tata Tiago sales suffered a 37% YoY decline in sales to 5,665 units last month whereas there had been 8,982 units sold in July 2024. Tata Altroz sales dipped by an astounding 56% to 3,444 units last month over 7,817 units sold in the same month last year. Tata Tigor sales were also in the red, down by 44 to just 1,495 units in July 2024 while Tata Harrier also saw 5% lower sales with 1,991 units sold in July 2024.Safari sales on the other hand improved by 25% to 2,109 units over 1,687 units sold in the same month of the year ago period.

Tata Motors MoM Sales Breakup July 2024 vs June 2024

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, Tata Motors has reported a 3% improvement in sales. Higher sales for the Harrier by as much as 48% and for the Safari by 51% boosted overall sales. Tata Punch reported a 12% MoM decline from 18,238 units sold in June 2024 while Nexon sales were up 15%.

Tata Tiago also saw a sales increase of 9% from 5,174 units sold in June 2024 even as Altroz sales dipped by 13% MoM from 3,937 units sold in June 2024. Tata Tigor sales were up 9% from 1,371 units on a MoM basis but Harrier and Safari sales surged by 48% and 51% respectively over 1,347 and 1,394 units sold in June 2024.

The company boasts of a healthy portfolio of passenger cars that includes the Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz, and Tigor, along with the EV counterparts of Nexon, Tiago, Punch and Tigor. Sales are set to increase with the newly launched Curvv EV while its ICE counterpart will launch on 2nd September 2024.