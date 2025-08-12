Tata Sales Breakup July 2025 – Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Harrier, Curvv

Tata sales declined sharply in July 2025 by 12%, taking down its market share to 11.4% on a YoY basis

Tata Motors, the 4th best-selling OEM in July 2025, registered 39,521 unit sales. This was a sharp 12% YoY decline from 44,727 units sold in July 2024 while the company posted stronger MoM growth of 7% over 37,083 unit sales of June 2025. Tata Motors, with 8 models in its portfolio, and the largest offerings in the electric passenger vehicle segment, saw its market share dip to 11.4% from 13% YoY relating to a 1.6% decline.

Tata Sales Breakup July 2025

A closer look at Tata Motor’s portfolio saw Nexon atop this list. Offered both in ICE and electric variants, Nexon sales stood at 12,825 units in July 2025. This was an 8% decline from 13,902 unit sales of July 2024 while its MoM sales showed more positivity with an 11% increase from 11,602 unit sales of June 2025.

The 2nd most popular car in the company lineup was the Punch. It registered sales of 10,785 units last month, down by 33% from 16,121 units sold in the same month last year. However, there was a 3% MoM improvement from 10,446 unit sales of June 2025. In the past month, Punch reached new milestones, becoming the fastest-selling SUV with sales crossing 6 lakh unit mark in under 4 years of launch.

Sales of Tiago dipped to 5,575 units which was a 2% decline on a YoY basis while also suffering an 8% MoM de-growth. Demand was relatively higher for the Altroz, sales of which improved by 13% to 3,905 units, up from 3,444 units on a YoY basis while it was a sales decline of 2% MoM as compared to 3,974 units sold in June 2025.

Tata Harrier Posts YoY and MoM Growth

Tata Harrier sales saw double digit growth to 2,216 units, up by 11% YoY and 76% MoM. The Harrier EV appears to have captured immense attention in markets and demand has reached such a pitch that waiting period currently ranges between 12 to 30 weeks depending on variant. It is the Harrier EV Adventure 65 and Adventure 65 ACFC that have the highest waiting period of nearly 7 months.

Tata Curvv SUV-coupé, offered in petrol and diesel power plants and also in an EV option, accounted for sales of 2,005 units in July 2025. This was a marginal 3% MoM decline from 2,060 unit sales of June 2025.

Sales of the Tata Safari dipped to 1,242 units last month which fell by 41% YoY. It did however, account for higher MoM sales that grew by 35% from 922 units sold in June 2025. With 968 unit sales, Tigor and its EV counterpart, ranking at No. 8 on the company sales list, suffered a 35% YoY decline while MoM sales were up by 23%.