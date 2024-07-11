Tata Sales Breakup June 2024 – Double Digit Decline For Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Tigor, Nexon

Punch was the only car from the company which has posted positive sales YoY, everyone else have reported decline averaging 33% YoY

Tata Motors reported a decline in passenger vehicle sales in June 2024. The company’s portfolio includes the Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz, and Tigor, including EV versions of Nexon, Tiago, Punch and Tigor. Tata passenger vehicle sales for June 2024 stood at 43,527 units, an 8% decline from 47,240 units last year. It was also a 7% decline on a MoM basis when compared to 46,700 units sold in May 2024.

Tata Motors Sales Breakup June 2024 – Punch in Green, Others in Red

Tata Punch was the highest selling car in the company portfolio in June 2024 with a massive 66% YoY growth. Sales which had stood at 10,990 units in June 2023 improved to 18,238 units in June 2024. Nexon sales dipped 13% YoY to 12,066 units down from 13,827 units sold in June 2023 when it was the company’s best-selling model. To boost sales, Tata Motors has slashed prices of Harrier and Safari by up to Rs 1.4 lakh, and that of their EVs (Punch, Nexon and Tiago) by up to Rs 1.3 lakh.

No Tata Jun-24 Jun-23 Diff Growth % YoY % Share Jun 24 1 Punch / EV 18,238 10,990 7,248 65.95 41.90 2 Nexon / EV 12,066 13,827 -1,761 -12.74 27.72 3 Tiago / EV 5,174 8,135 -2,961 -36.40 11.89 4 Altroz 3,937 7,250 -3,313 -45.70 9.04 5 Safari 1,394 1,663 -269 -16.18 3.20 6 Tigor / EV 1,371 3,335 -1,964 -58.89 3.15 7 Harrier 1,347 2,040 -693 -33.97 3.09 – Total 43,527 47,240 -3,713 -7.86 100.00

Sales of the Tata Tiago and its EV variant totaled 5,174 units, down from 8,135 units in June 2023. This decline of 36.40% highlights challenges faced in the hatchback segment, compounded by market shifts towards SUVs and electric vehicles. Tata Altroz recorded sales of 3,937 units in June 2024, compared to 7,250 units in the same period last year. This decline of 45.70% reflects competitive pressures in the hatchback market segment.

Sales of Tata Safari stood at 1,394 units, down from 1,663 units in June 2023, reflecting a decrease of 16.18%. Tata Tigor and its EV variant reported sales of 1,371 units, down from 3,335 units in June 2023. This decline of 58.89% indicates challenges in the compact sedan segment amidst shifting consumer preferences. Sales of Tata Harrier totaled 1,347 units, down from 2,040 units in June 2023, marking a decrease of 33.97%.

Tata Sales June 2024 – MoM Comparison

Tata Motors sales when compared on a month-on-month (MoM) basis were no better. Sales dipped 7% MoM from 46,700 units sold in May 2024 with none but the Nexon receiving positive response from buyers in the country.

Tata Punch recorded sales of 18,238 units, slightly down from 18,949 units in May 2024, marking a decrease of 3.75%. Tata Nexon reported sales of 12,066 units in June 2024, up from 11,457 units in May 2024, representing a growth of 5.32%. Sales of the Tata Tiago and its EV variant totaled 5,174 units in June 2024, down from 5,927 units in May 2024, indicating a decline of 12.70%.

Tata Altroz registered sales of 3,937 units in June 2024, compared to 4,983 units in May 2024, reflecting a decrease of 20.99%. Tata Safari sales stood at 1,394 units in June 2024, down from 1,661 units in May 2024, marking a decline of 16.07%. Tata Tigor and its electric variant reported sales of 1,371 units in June 2024, down from 2,098 units in May 2024, representing a decline of 34.65%. Sales of the Tata Harrier totaled 1,347 units in June 2024, down from 1,625 units in May 2024, marking a decrease of 17.11%. The Harrier continues to compete in the competitive mid-size SUV market segment.

To boost sales, Tata Motors will soon launch The Tata Curvv. It is slated to borrow much of its features from the Nexon. It will sport diesel, petrol and electric powertrain options and is expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh while the Curvv EV could cost around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).