Tata Sales Breakup June 2025 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Altroz, Tigor, Harrier, Safari, Curvv

Tata Motors was the 4th best-selling OEM in June 2025, commanding a market share of 11.7%

Tata Motors hit another low in June 2025. Sales which had dipped 11.01% in May 2025 fell by 15% in June 2025. Most models in the company portfolio have been facing lackluster demand in Indian markets. Tata Motors was the 4th best-selling automaker last month after Maruti, Mahindra and Hyundai.

Tata Sales June 2025

Tata wholesales slipped to 37,083 units in June 2025. It was a 15% YoY decline from 43,527 units sold in June 2024. MoM sales also fell sharply by 11% when compared to 41,557 unit sales of May 2025. It may be mentioned that this is Tata Motors’ lowest monthly passenger vehicle wholesales since December 2021.

Tata Nexon and its EV counterpart commanded the highest sales in the company portfolio. Sales of this sub-4 meter SUV stood at 11,602 units last month, down by 4% YoY and 11% MoM. Sales had stood at 12,066 units in June 2024 and at 13,096 units in May 2025.

At No. 2 was Tata Punch, falling sharply from its No. 1 position of May 2025. It witnessed sales of 10,446 unit marking a hefty 43% YoY decline while its MoM sales also dipped by 20%. Tata Tiago has received overwhelming response from buyers in the country. Sales grew by 17% YoY to 6,032 units, whereas the company had sold 5,174 units in June 2024. Its MoM performance however ended with a 6% decline as there had been 6,407 units sold in May 2025.

The new Tata Altroz Base Smart variants have just been introduced into company showrooms. In June 2025, the company saw outstanding sales growth for the Altroz premium hatchback, which was the only model in the company portfolio to see both YoY and MoM growth. Sales improved by 1% YoY and 43% MoM to 3,974 units.

Tata Curvv accounted for 2,060 unit sales last month, a 33% MoM decline over 3,036 units sold in May 2025. Tata Harrier followed with 1,259 unit wholesales last month, a 7% YoY decline while the Harrier saw higher month on month demand with a 41% growth over just 894 unit sales of May 2025. Introduction of the Harrier EV in early June could significantly add more numbers to total sales. The Harrier EV will be the company’s flagship electric SUV. It opened for bookings from 2nd July, 2025 while deliveries are set to commence soon.

Tata Safari continued its downward trajectory with 922 unit sales last month. This was a steep 34% YoY de-growth from 1,394 unit sales of June 2024. MoM sales too fell sharply by 17% as against 1,109 units sold in May 2025. Tata Tigor with 788 unit sales last month suffered 43% YoY and 27% MoM decline.

Tata Sales Q2 CY 2025

Tata Motors reported total passenger vehicle sales of 1,23,839 units in Q2 CY 2025, registering a decline of 10.33% compared to 1,38,112 units in the same quarter last year. Despite the overall dip, some models posted strong growth. The Nexon (including EV) recorded a 15.75% YoY increase with 40,155 units sold, while the Tiago (including EV) also saw a similar growth rate with 20,716 units sold. A notable contributor this quarter was the newly launched Curvv and Curvv EV, adding 8,272 units to Tata’s tally.

However, major volume drivers like the Punch (including EV) saw a steep 35.97% decline, while the Altroz dropped by 36.56%. The Safari and Harrier also recorded double-digit declines of over 29% and 32% respectively. Among EVs, the Tigor EV posted a 43.79% decline. The overall slowdown reflects a mixed bag for Tata Motors this quarter, with new launches showing promise amidst waning demand for some established models.