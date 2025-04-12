Tata Sales Breakup March 2025 – Punch, Nexon, Tiago, Curvv, Altroz, Tigor, Safari, Harrier

Despite some softness in certain models, Tata Motors’ overall March 2025 performance was positive, driven by the strong showing of newer offerings like Curvv and the continued success of Punch, Nexon, and Tiago ranges. Tata Motors reported sales of 51,616 units in March 2025, registering a year-on-year growth of 3.02% compared to 50,105 units in March 2024.

Tata Sales Breakup March 2025 – YoY Comparison

Leading the chart once again was the Punch range, with sales reaching 17,714 units, a marginal 0.95% growth compared to the same month last year. The Nexon lineup continued to show strong demand, with sales climbing to 16,366 units, a notable 16.42% increase YoY, underlining its sustained popularity in the compact SUV segment.

Tiago also performed well, recording 7,946 units in March 2025, translating to an impressive 24.53% year-on-year growth. Curvv sales were at 3,785 units in March. Meanwhile, the Altroz hatchback experienced a steep decline, with sales dropping to 1,658 units, a sharp 72.30% fall compared to March 2024.

Similarly, the Tigor range posted 1,467 units, registering a 27.27% drop YoY. Among Tata’s larger SUVs, the Safari managed to sales of 1,415 units in March 2025, witnessing a 31.41% decrease in sales over the previous year. The Harrier too faced a challenging month, with sales declining to 1,265 units, a 38.41% drop compared to March 2024.

Tata Sales Breakup March 2025 – MoM Comparison

On a month-on-month basis, Tata Motors also delivered a robust performance, with total sales increasing by 11.15% compared to February 2025 when the company sold 46,437 units. Punch posted 17,714 units in March, growing by a strong 21.67% from February’s 14,559 units. Nexon range followed, selling 16,366 units in March — a 6.63% rise over February’s numbers.

Tiago witnessed healthy momentum too, with sales rising to 7,946 units in March from 6,954 units in February, resulting in a 14.27% growth. Curvv also saw an uptick, growing by 8.67% month-on-month to reach 3,785 units in March. Altroz posted a slight improvement, with 1,658 units sold in March, up 3.37% from February. However, the Tigor registered a 5.35% decline, selling 1,467 units compared to 1,550 units in February 2025.

In the SUV space, both the Safari and Harrier witnessed a sequential dip in sales. Safari sales dropped by 9.41% to 1,415 units, while Harrier sales declined by 8.07% to 1,265 units in March. Overall, Tata Motors recorded solid month-on-month growth in March 2025, backed by stronger volumes in its high-selling models like Punch, Nexon, Tiago, and Curvv. This MoM improvement helped the brand end FY25 on a positive note.