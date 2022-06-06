Tata Sales Breakup May 2022 – Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Tiago

Tata Motors surpassed Hyundai in sales in May 2022 with 43,340 units sold over Hyundai’s sales of 42,293 units

Tata Motors was the 2nd largest automaker in terms of sales in May 2022 above Hyundai by a narrow margin. Tata sold 43,340 units in the past month, up 186 percent YoY over 15,180 units sold in May 2021. The company also reported a 4.22 percent MoM growth from 41,590 units sold in April 2022 when Tata Motors was at a No.3 spot. Every model in the company lineup posted a YoY growth while in terms of MoM sales, it was only the Tata Tiago that saw a 10 percent sales de-growth.

Tata Sales Breakup May 2022 – Nexon, Punch

Tata Nexon was the best-selling model in the company portfolio in May 2022. Sales increased 127 percent YoY to 14,614 units, up from 6,439 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales growth was at 8 percent over 13,471 units sold in April 2022. The Nexon was also the top selling SUV in India in the past month, scaling over the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza by a significant margin.

Tata Motors is also paying more attention to its Nexon lineup with a new Royal Blue colour option introduced along with four new variants of XZ+ (P), XZA+ (P), XZ+ (HS) and XZA+ (HS). There is also the Nexon EV Max that has been recently introduced priced from Rs 18 lakh and claiming a 437 kms range.

Tata Punch was at No. 2 with sales of 10,241 units in the past month. While sales cannot be compared on a YoY basis, since it was launched in October 2021, MoM sales increased marginally by 1 percent over 10,132 units sold in April 2022.

Tata Motors also saw sales growth of the Altroz hatchback to the extent of 70 percent. Sales in May 2022 stood at 4,913 units, up from 2,896 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales increased 15 percent over 4,266 units sold in April 2022. This premium hatchback comes with a 5 Star safety rating, just like Punch and Nexon.

Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and Safari

Tata Tiago sales increased 77 percent to 4,561 units in the past month, up 77 percent over 2,582 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales however, fell 10 percent from 5,062 units sold in April 2022.

Tigor sales have seen the highest YoY increase at 983 percent to 3,975 units in May 2022, up from just 367 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales also improved 5 percent from 3,803 units sold in April 2022. Tata Motors also hiked prices of Tata Tiago and Tigor by Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 based on choice of variant.

Tata Harrier and Safari in the mid-size SUV segment have seen YoY sales growth of 105 percent and 46 percent respectively in May 2022. Sales stood at 2,794 units and 2,242 units respectively in May 2022, up from 1,360 units and 1,536 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales of Harrier remained flat from 2,785 units sold in April 2022, while Safari sales increased 8 percent over 2,071 units sold in April 2022.