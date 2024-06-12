HomeCar NewsTata Sales Breakup May 2024 - Punch, Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz,...

Tata Sales Breakup May 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz, Tigor

Ashwin Ram N P
Ashwin Ram N P
New Tata Punch Sales
New Tata Punch – Anand Choubay

Punch and Nexon drive in majority of sales for Tata Motors – Together, these 2 SUVs account for 65% share in total sales

In May 2024, Tata Motors experienced a mixed performance in its car sales, with some models achieving substantial growth while others faced a decline. Overall, Tata Motors managed to post a modest growth of 1.79% in total sales year-on-year, selling 46,700 units in May 2024 compared to 45,880 units in May 2023.

Tata Sales Breakup May 2024 – YoY Comparison

Leading the charge was the Tata Punch, including its EV variant, which saw a remarkable 70.34% year-on-year increase, selling 18,949 units compared to 11,124 in May 2023. This model alone accounted for 40.58% of Tata’s total sales for the month, highlighting its growing popularity among consumers.

Tata Sales Breakup May 2024
Tata Sales Breakup May 2024

However, other models did not fare as well. The Tata Nexon, including its electric version, experienced a significant drop in sales, down 20.56% from the previous year, with 11,457 units sold compared to 14,423 in May 2023. Similarly, the Tiago, another model available in an EV version, saw a decline of 27.12%, selling 5,927 units compared to 8,133 units in the same period last year.

The Altroz managed a relatively minor decline of 8.06%, with 4,983 units sold versus 5,420 in May 2023. Meanwhile, the Tigor, including its EV version, saw a 22.33% decrease in sales, moving 2,098 units compared to 2,701 last year. The larger SUVs, Safari and Harrier, also faced downturns. The Safari’s sales decreased by 6.48% to 1,661 units, while the Harrier experienced a more substantial drop of 29.44%, selling 1,625 units.

Tata Sales Breakup May 2024
Tata Sales Breakup May 2024

Tata Sales Breakup May 2024 – MoM Comparison

When taking a look at month on month comparison, Tata Motors demonstrated a slight downturn, with the company recording a 2.47% decline in sales. The total units sold in May amounted to 46,700, down from 47,885 units in April 2024.

Tata Punch saw a minor month-on-month decrease of 1.09%, with 18,949 units sold compared to 19,158 in April. Nexon was one of the few models to see an increase in sales, achieving a 2.59% rise with 11,457 units sold, up from 11,168 in April.

Tiago faced a significant drop of 12.79%, selling 5,927 units in May compared to 6,796 in April. Altroz also experienced a decline, albeit a smaller one of 3.21%, with sales falling to 4,983 units from 5,148 units the previous month.

Tigor saw a slight reduction in sales, down by 2.55%, with 2,098 units sold compared to 2,153 in April. Similarly, the larger SUVs, Safari and Harrier, recorded decreases in sales. Safari sales dipped by 3.21% to 1,661 units from 1,716 units, while the Harrier saw a more pronounced decline of 6.93%, selling 1,625 units compared to 1,746 units in the previous month.

Also Read – Tata Confirms Sierra EV Launch Timeline

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.