Tata Sales Breakup May 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz, Tigor

Punch and Nexon drive in majority of sales for Tata Motors – Together, these 2 SUVs account for 65% share in total sales

In May 2024, Tata Motors experienced a mixed performance in its car sales, with some models achieving substantial growth while others faced a decline. Overall, Tata Motors managed to post a modest growth of 1.79% in total sales year-on-year, selling 46,700 units in May 2024 compared to 45,880 units in May 2023.

Tata Sales Breakup May 2024 – YoY Comparison

Leading the charge was the Tata Punch, including its EV variant, which saw a remarkable 70.34% year-on-year increase, selling 18,949 units compared to 11,124 in May 2023. This model alone accounted for 40.58% of Tata’s total sales for the month, highlighting its growing popularity among consumers.

However, other models did not fare as well. The Tata Nexon, including its electric version, experienced a significant drop in sales, down 20.56% from the previous year, with 11,457 units sold compared to 14,423 in May 2023. Similarly, the Tiago, another model available in an EV version, saw a decline of 27.12%, selling 5,927 units compared to 8,133 units in the same period last year.

The Altroz managed a relatively minor decline of 8.06%, with 4,983 units sold versus 5,420 in May 2023. Meanwhile, the Tigor, including its EV version, saw a 22.33% decrease in sales, moving 2,098 units compared to 2,701 last year. The larger SUVs, Safari and Harrier, also faced downturns. The Safari’s sales decreased by 6.48% to 1,661 units, while the Harrier experienced a more substantial drop of 29.44%, selling 1,625 units.

Tata Sales Breakup May 2024 – MoM Comparison

When taking a look at month on month comparison, Tata Motors demonstrated a slight downturn, with the company recording a 2.47% decline in sales. The total units sold in May amounted to 46,700, down from 47,885 units in April 2024.

Tata Punch saw a minor month-on-month decrease of 1.09%, with 18,949 units sold compared to 19,158 in April. Nexon was one of the few models to see an increase in sales, achieving a 2.59% rise with 11,457 units sold, up from 11,168 in April.

Tiago faced a significant drop of 12.79%, selling 5,927 units in May compared to 6,796 in April. Altroz also experienced a decline, albeit a smaller one of 3.21%, with sales falling to 4,983 units from 5,148 units the previous month.

Tigor saw a slight reduction in sales, down by 2.55%, with 2,098 units sold compared to 2,153 in April. Similarly, the larger SUVs, Safari and Harrier, recorded decreases in sales. Safari sales dipped by 3.21% to 1,661 units from 1,716 units, while the Harrier saw a more pronounced decline of 6.93%, selling 1,625 units compared to 1,746 units in the previous month.

