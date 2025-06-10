Tata Sales Breakup May 2025 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Curvv, Altroz

Tata Motors registered sales of 41,557 units in May 2025 reporting a YoY and MoM decline in demand

In May 2025, the Indian passenger car segment faced significant challenges. There was the Indo-Pakistan conflict that severely affected sales especially in Northern India. This was accompanied by unseasonal rains across the country that also dampened buyer sentiment.

There has been a marginal 0.2% YoY growth to a total of 3,49,713 units while MoM sales were down by 1.1%. Most OEMs on this list ended the month in the red. However, one startling fact was that the Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan replaced Hyundai Creta as the best-selling car in India.

Tata Motors Sales May 2025

Tata Motors ranked at No. 4 on this sales list. It however, suffered from lower sales, both on a YoY and MoM basis while market share dipped to 11.9%. Tata Motors had 41,557 units sold last month, an 11% YoY decline from 46,700 unit sales of May 2024. This also represents an 8% MoM decrease from 45,199 units sold in April 2025.

The Punch saw highest sales in the company portfolio at 13,133 units, a 31% YoY decline from 18,949 unit sales of May 2024. MoM sales however, improved by 5% from 12,496 units sold in April 2025. At No. 2 was Nexon, the sub 4 meter SUV, which has experienced a 14% YoY improvement in sales to 13,096 units in the past month from 11,457 unit sales of May 2024. Sales however, declined by 15% MoM over 15,457 units sold in April 2025.

A YoY growth in sales was also reported for the Tata Tiago, sales of which stood at 6,407 units last month, up by 8% over 5,927 unit sales of May 2024. MoM sales suffered a downward spiral by 23% when compared to 8,277 units sold in April 2025. There were 3,063 units of the ICE and EV versions of Curvv sold last month. Though a strong competitor on the compact SUV sales list, it did suffer a 3% MoM decline from 3,149 unit sales of April 2025.

Tata Altroz too has seen lower overall demand. Sales fell by 44% YoY and 28% MoM to 2,779 units. There had been 4,983 units and 2,172 units sold in May 2024 and April 2025 respectively. This could be due to the fact that buyers awaited the new Altroz facelift which has just been announced. It comes in with several upgrades both in terms of its exteriors and interiors along with a host of safety updates.

Tata Harrier and Safari Sales May 2025

Tata Harrier and Safari have witnessed double digit sales decline. Safari sales stood at 1,109 units, down by 33% YoY and 17% MoM. Tata Tigor with 1,076 unit sales last month suffered a 49% YoY and 17% MoM de-growth.

Harrier sales were down to just 894 units, a 45% YoY de-growth from 1,625 units sold in May 2024 while MoM sales dipped 12% over 1,012 units sold in the previous month. The Tata Harrier EV has just been launched. It will be the company’s flagship electric SUV for which bookings will commence from 2nd July, 2025 and deliveries to come into effect soon after.