Tata Sales Breakup Nov 2021 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors finished at No. 3 after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai in November 2021 with a significant YoY growth

In November 2021, Tata Motors received outstanding response to its two electric vehicles – Nexon EV and Tigor EV indicating increased preference to a shift to greener and cleaner alternatives. Tata Motors EV sales stood at 1,751 units up from 413 units that were sold back in November 2020. Nexon and Tigor EVs are, backed by Tata Power’s charging infrastructure.

Passenger vehicle sales of Tata Motors ended on a positive note last month. Sales increased 38 percent to 29,780 units, up from 21,640 units sold in November 2020. The company did however suffer a MoM de-growth of 12 percent over 33,926 units sold in October 2021.

Tata Sales Breakup Nov 2021

Tata Nexon was the best-selling model in the company lineup. Sales increased 63 percent YoY to 9,831 units, up from 6,021 units sold in November 2020. It was however, a 3 percent MoM de-growth over 10,096 units sold in October 2021. Nexon sub-4-meter SUV is set to get a new variant, though whether it a flex-fuel model, CNG or hybrid model is yet to be confirmed.

The second most sold Tata PV in November 2021 was the newly launched Tata Punch micro SUV. Sales stood at 6,110 units sold last month, down 28 percent over 8,453 units sold in October 2021. Punch has also found its mention on the list of top 25 cars sold in the country last month, claiming a 14th position.

Once the best selling car of Tata, Tiago sales dipped 15 percent YoY to 4,998 units in November 2021, down from 5,890 units sold in November 2020 while MoM sales grew 24 percent over 4,040 units sold in October 2021. 4 Star rated hatchback also featured at No.8 on the list of best-selling hatchbacks in India in the past month.

Tata Altroz, Harrier, Tigor and Safari

Four more models from the company lineup followed in quick succession. Tata Altroz at No. 4 saw its sales dip 52 percent YoY to 3,025 units from 6,260 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales also fell 41 percent from 5,128 units sold in October 2021.

Next up was the Harrier of which sales increased 18 percent to 2,607 units in the past month. This was over 2,210 units sold in November 2020 while MoM sales dipped 16 percent from 3,097 units sold in October 2021. Tata Harrier recorded its highest ever monthly sales in October 2021, it also being the first time Harrier monthly sales has crossed the 3,000 mark since launch in January 2019.

Tigor sales increased 42 percent YoY to 1,785 units up from 1,259 units sold in November 2020 and up 30 percent over 1,377 units sold in October 2021. Safari sales on the other hand dipped 18 percent MoM to 1,424 units sold in November 2021 from 1,735 units sold in October 2021. Tata Motors has just hiked the price of the Safari by upto Rs 7,000 for its automatic variant. The automatic is now priced between Rs 17.84 lakh and Rs 23.20 lakh. Prices of the Safari manual variants remain unchanged.