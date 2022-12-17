Tata Sales Breakup Nov 2022 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Altroz, Safari

Tata Motors posted positive YoY growth across all models in its company lineup except for the Harrier

Tata Motors was at No. 3 in the list of top-selling car brands in November 2022 after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. It was behind Hyundai by around 2,000 units. Market share increased YoY from 12.01 percent held in Nov 2021 to 14.3 percent in the past month.

Sales growth stood at 55 percent on a YoY basis to 46,040 units, up from 29,780 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales also increased marginally by 2 percent from 45,220 units sold in Oct 2022.

Tata Sales Breakup Nov 2022

Tata Nexon topped sales charts once again with sales of 15,871 units in Nov 2022, up 61 percent YoY from 9,831 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales also grew by 15 percent as against 13,767 units sold in Oct 2022. Not only was Tata Nexon the best selling model in the company lineup but it led the sub 4 meter SUV segment ahead of Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue by a significant margin.

A near two fold increase was seen in the case of Tata Punch sales, which was at No. 2 on the list. Sales which had stood at 6,110 in Nov 2021 increased to 12,131 units in Nov 2022, up 99 percent YoY. MoM sales also saw a 10 percent growth from 10,982 units sold in Oct 2022. It was in September 2022 that Tata Motors introduced the Camo Edition of the Punch, priced at Rs 6.85-8.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago sales increased 2 percent on a YoY basis but dipped 29 percent MoM. Sales stood at 5,097 units in Nov 2022 up from 4,998 units sold in Nov 2021. The company had sold 7,187 units in Oct 2022. Tata Altroz premium hatchback (5,084 units) and Tigor (4,301 units) both noted YoY growth at 68 percent and 141 percent respectively. MoM sales increased by 7 percent for both the models.

Tata Harrier, Safari Sales Nov 2022

Where sales of Tata Harrier and Safari are concerned numbers seem to be dipping. This was despite the fact that Tata Motors had introduced hefty discounts on both models upto Rs 65,000 through the month of Nov 2022. Another reason for decline in Harrier / Safari sales could be the arrival of new cars in the segment like the Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio N and the Innova HyCross.

Harrier sales fell to 2,119 units in Nov 2022, down 19 percent YoY from 2,607 units sold in Nov 2021 while MoM sales fell 23 percent from 2,762 units sold in Oct 2022. Safari sales grew by just 1 percent YoY to 1,437 units in Nov 2022 but fell 18 percent MoM over 1,751 units sold in Oct 2022.

Tata Motors, currently the leading passenger EV maker in India, also noted significant increase in EV sales, which included models such as the Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. Such is their success in the electric vehicle segment, that a new report claims that Tata Motors is planning to bring back their iconic Nano in an all-electric avatar.