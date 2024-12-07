Tata Sales Breakup Nov 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Altroz, Safari, Tiago, Harrier

Tata Motors, at No. 3 on the sales list in Nov 2024, showed off a 2% YoY sales growth while MoM sales declined by an equal percentage

Tata Motors was at third position on the car makers sales list in Nov 2024 after Maruti and Hyundai. Currently commanding a 13.4% market share, the automaker has posted a marginal 2% YoY growth to 47,063 units in the past month over 46,070 units sold in Nov 2023. Its MoM performance, like every other OEM, has suffered a decline as sales dipped 2% from 48,133 units sold in Oct 2024.

However, despite this de-growth, a quick look at the car sales list of Nov 2024 shows that Tata Motors recorded the least percentage-wise MoM decline in sales. Most other OEMs ended up with double digit MoM dip in sales. Tata Motors also gained a position to No. 3 from a No 4 spot held in Oct 2024 surpassing Mahindra by 841 units.

Tata Sales Breakup Nov 2024

Sales in the past month stood at 47,063 units, up 2% over 46,070 units sold in Nov 2023. MoM sales however, dipped by an equal percentage of 2% when compared to 48,133 units sold in Oct 2024. Tata Motors is now offering hefty year-end discounts so as to clear off stocks. These discounts extend to Rs 3.50 lakh in the case of MY2023 Harrier and Safari and will definitely go a long way to boost sales in the month ahead.

Tata Punch was at No. 1 on the car sales list with 15,435 unit sales last month. It showed positive momentum on a YoY basis with sales up 7% from 14,383 units sold in Nov 2023. MoM sales dipped by 2% over 15,740 units sold in Oct 2024.

It was followed by the Nexon which recorded sales of 15,329 units in Nov 2024. It saw a marginal surge of 3% from 14,916 units sold in Nov 2023 while sales also grew by 4% MoM from 14,759 units sold in Oct 2024. The Tiago suffered a YoY decline in demand by 3% to 5,319 units from 5,508 units sold in Nov 2023 while its MoM performance improved greatly by 14% from 4,682 unit sales of Oct 2024. Tata plans facelifts for both the Tiago and Tigor with launch likely in 2025.

The recently launched Tata Curvv, in the compact SUV segment, made its mark with 5,101 unit sales last month. However, sales declined by 5% from 5,351 units sold in Oct 2024. New variants are being planned which could play a major role in boosting sales to even higher numbers. Lackluster sales were witnessed for the Tata Altroz as numbers dipped to 2,083 units last month. This was a massive 58% YoY decline while MoM sales too fell by 21%.

Tata Safari, Harrier and Tigor – YoY and MoM decline

Lower down the sales list, Tata Motors saw its Safari, Harrier and Tigor witness lower demand. Safari sales fell by 29% YoY and 25% MoM to 1,563 units. There had been 2,270 units and 2,086 units sold in Nov 2023 and Oct 2024 respectively. Harrier sales also fell by 41% YoY and 29% MoM to 1,374 units while the Tigor saw a 52% YoY decline to just 859 units last month whereas there had been 1,775 units sold in Nov 2023. MoM sales fell by 7% over 926 unit sales of Oct 2024.