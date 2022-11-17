Tata Sales Breakup Oct 2022 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Harrier, Altroz

Tata Sales Breakup for the month of October 2022 revealed there was a 33.29% gain YoY, while sales dropped by 5.11% MoM

When total car sales are put together for October 2022, Tata Motors takes the 3rd spot below Hyundai. The company sold 45,220 units in total which comprised Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Altroz, Tigor, Harrier and Safari.

Being the highest-selling sub 4m SUV, Nexon is the highest-selling Tata product. It sold 13,767 units last month and held 30.44% of total numbers registered by Tata Motors. When compared to 10,096 vehicles sold a year ago and 14,518 vehicles sold a month before, Nexon sales grew 36.36% and its volume grew by 3,671 units and dropped 5.17% MoM with 751 units lost in volume.

Tata Sales Breakup October 2022

Punch is Tata’s second highest-selling product and is one of the favorites among buyers in its segment. It sold 10,982 units last month and registered 29.92% YoY growth and a 10.36% MoM decline. Volume growth over 8,453 vehicles sold a year ago was 2,592 and volume loss MoM was 1,269 vehicles. Punch holds almost a quarter of Tata’s cumulative numbers.

Tiago is the first vehicle in this list to register positive growth in both YoY and MoM analysis. With 7,187 vehicles sold, Tiago registered a massive 421.93% YoY growth over just 1,377 units sold a year ago with 5,810 vehicles gained in volume. It registered 3.62% MoM growth by gaining 251 units in volume.

Tata’s Gold Standard, Altroz, falls completely in the red. With 4,770 units sold in its name, Altroz witnessed a decline of 6.98% YoY and 8.74% MoM. Volume lost YoY was 358 units and MoM was 457 units. Altroz accounts for 10.55% of Tata’s total sales.

Tigor replicates Tiago’s sales pattern by registering positive growth in both YoY and MoM analysis. Tigor sold 4,001 units in October 2022. When compared to 1,377 units sold a year ago and 3,700 units sold a month before, Tigor registered 190.56% YoY growth and 8.14% MoM growth. Tigor is currently available in petrol, CNG and electric powertrains.

Harrier Saw Decline in Sales

Tata’s big boys Harrier and Safari didn’t do very well when compared to September 2022. Especially the Harrier which sold 2,762 units and fell into the red completely. It registered a 10.82% YoY decline with 335 units lost in volume and a 7.72% MoM decline with 231 units lost in volume.

Tata Motors sold 1,751 Safaris and with a gain in volume of 16 vehicles, registered 0.92% YoY growth as compared to 1,735 Safaris sold a year ago. MoM sales declined by 13.74% by losing 279 units MoM. In total, Tata Motors sold 45,220 vehicles including hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs. Sales thrived YoY by gaining 33.29% as opposed to 33,926 units sold in October 2022 with a volume gain of 11,294 units. MoM figures weren’t fruitful though as it witnessed a decline of 5.11%.