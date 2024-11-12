Tata Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Tigor

Tata Motors posts flat growth in October 2024 with the Punch and Nexon being its top 2 selling models

Tata Motor sales in October 2024 stood at 48,133 units. This was a flat growth over 48,343 units sold in Oct 2023. The company however saw a marked improvement on a month-on-month (MoM) basis with sales growth at 17% from 41,065 units sold in Sept 2024.

Tata Motors Sales Oct 2024

Tata Motors continued to be the 4th best-selling automaker in October 2024 after Maruti, Hyundai and Mahindra. It currently commands a 12.1% market share, down from 12.4% held in Oct 2023. While every model in the company lineup has seen a MoM increase in sales except for the Altroz, there were four models in the company portfolio that saw declining sales on a YoY basis.

Tata Motors, with 8 cars and SUVs across its portfolio, out of which 5 are also offered with their electric counterparts, saw the Punch/EV as the highest selling model last month. Sales stood at 15,740 units in Oct 2024, up 3% over 15,317 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales improved by 15% from 13,711 units sold in Sept 2024. A few variants of the Punch were removed from the company website in both petrol and CNG options with more demand being noted for its sunroof variants.

Tata Nexon was at No. 2 with 14,759 unit sales last month. The Nexon suffered a 13% YoY setback over 16,887 units sold in Oct 2023 though it made up in MoM sales by 29% from 11,470 units sold in Sept 2024.

The new Tata Curvv has seen good demand in the past 2 months of its official launch in India. Its sales stood at 5,351 units in the past month, up from 4,763 unit sales of Sept 2024. This coupe-SUV commands a 5-star Bharat NCAP crash test rating.

Tata Tiago and Altroz, two hatchback models came in next. Tiago sales dipped 13% YoY to 4,982 units last month, whereas there had been 5,356 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales grew by 11% from 4,225 units sold in Sept 2024. It was followed by the Altroz with 2,642 unit sales though this hatchback has suffered a 56% YoY and 4% MoM decline in demand.

Tata Safari and Harrier See Surging Demand in Oct 2024

Sales of the company’s mid-sized SUVs – Safari and Harrier have both seen growth in Oct 2024. Safari sales improved by 56% YoY and 27% MoM to 2,086 units. There had been 1,340 units and 1,644 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sept 2024 respectively.

Tata Harrier sales were up 3% on a YoY basis to 1,947 units, from 1,896 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales improved by 22% from 1,600 units sold in Sept 2024. The Tigor showed relatively lower YoY demand by 41% to 926 units in Oct 2024. There were 1,563 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales saw a 4% improvement from 894 units sold in Sept 2024.