Tata Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Curvv, Tigor

Tata Motors accounted for strong growth in Oct 2025 posting positive sales both on YoY and MoM basis along with improved market share

The Indian passenger car market has seen outstanding growth in October 2025. Revised GST rates and the festive season related to a positive buyer sentiment. While Maruti Suzuki led the list followed by Mahindra, it was Tata Motors at No. 3. Tata Motors sales increased substantially both on a YoY and MoM basis while market share grew to 13.1% from 12.1% held in Oct 2024. It was Tata Nexon that was not only at the top of its sales list but it also commanded a No. 1 spot making it the best-selling car in India in Oct 2025.

Tata Motors Sales Oct 2025 – Nexon at No. 1

Tata Motors sales stood at 61,134 units in Oct 2025 up by 27% from 48,133 units sold in Oct 2024. MoM sales also grew by 2% from 59,667 units. Strong performance was seen from models such as the Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Harrier models, while Curvv recorded negative growth. With updated Curvv now launched earlier this week, Tata can expect sales to improve.

Tata Nexon/EV grabbed a top spot in the passenger car segment as the bestselling car in October 2025. Tata Motors sold 22,083 units of this SUV last month, up from 14,759 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago, registering a 50% sales hike. MoM sales declined marginally by 2% when compared to 22,573 unit sales of Sept 2025.

At No. 2 was Tata Punch with 16,810 unit sales in Oct 2025 recording a 7% YoY and 6% MoM growth. Sales had stood at 15,740 units and 15,891 units in Oct 2024 and Sept 2025 respectively. Buyers could be awaiting launch of the new Punch facelift that promises to come in with several exterior and interior updates as spy pics reveal. Commanding a third spot on the list was the Tiago, sales of which have escalated by 89% YoY to 8,850 units, up from 4,682 units in the same month last year. It also showed off a strong 6% MoM growth from 8,322 units.

Tata Harrier Sales up 130% YoY

Tata Harrier/EV has also seen outstanding sales growth. Sales figure which had stood at 1,947 units in Oct 2024 improved by 130% to 4,483 units last month. MoM performance also ended on a positive note with a 7% growth. Tata Harrier EV has been well received. It was officially launched in India on June 3, 2025, while deliveries commenced in July 2025.

Next up was the Altroz with 3,770 unit sales last month recording a 43% YoY growth but a 10% MoM decline. It was followed by Safari with 2,510 unit sales marking double digit growth at 20% on a YoY basis and 26% while taking MoM sales into account.

Tata Curvv was the only model in the company portfolio to display a YoY de-growth. Sales dipped to 1,432 units last month, a 73% decline from 5,351 unit sales of Oct 2024. MoM sales also slipped by 9% when compared to 1,566 units sold in the previous month. Tata Tigor continued to attract a fair deal of attention in its compact sedan segment. Sales went up to 1,196 units last month showing off a strong 29% YoY and 24% MoM growth.

Tata Motors now gears up to launch the Tata Sierra SUV. It is set to make a comeback on 25th November. The Sierra will initially be offered with petrol and diesel engine options, while the company will launch its electric iteration in early 2026.