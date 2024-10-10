Tata Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Tiago, Altroz, Safari, Harrier, Tigor

Tata sales declined both on YoY and MoM basis with market share falling to 11.4% in September 2024

Tata Motors, the 4th best-selling automaker in India after Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra, has seen significantly lower sales in September 2024. While each of the models in the company portfolio showed lower sales on a month on month (MoM) basis except for the Curvv, there were some gainers and losers in terms of YoY sales. Tata Motors has a healthy and varied lineup of 8 cars and SUVs in its portfolio with 5 of these models also offered in an electrified version.

Tata Sales Sept 2024 – Punch Leads

Tata sales in Sept 2024 stood at 41,065 units. This was an 8% YoY decline from 44,810 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales also declined by 7% when compared to 44,142 units sold in Aug 2024. Tata Punch was the highest selling model for the brand with 13,711 unit sales last month. This was a 5% growth from 13,036 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales however, suffered a 12% decline over 15,643 units sold in Aug 2024.

At No. 2 was Tata Nexon, along with its electric variant (EV), sales of which stood at 11,470 units. This was a 25% YoY and 7% MoM decline as there had been 15,325 units sold in Sept 2023 and 12,298 units sold in Aug 2024. Tata Nexon sales are set to improve now with the new CNG variant being launched at affordable pricing.

A relatively new entrant, Tata Curvv/EV, which made its debut in August 2024, has infused freshness into the company portfolio and sales stood at 4,763 units in the past month. This was a growth of over 3,455 units sold in Aug 2024. Curvv marks the first time that Tata Motors has ventured into the compact SUV space and its sales figures speak of its success in this segment.

Tata Tiago was at No. 4 with 4,225 unit sales last month. This saw a double digit 38% YoY decline in sales from 6,789 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales also fell by 11% over 4,733 units sold in Aug 2024. This stark decline in demand considerably reduced its market share. Sales of the Tata Altroz too declined last month. Sales dipped to 2,758 units, a 59% YoY decline from 6,684 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales were down 9% when compared to 3,031 units sold in Aug 2024.

Tata Harrier and Safari Post Improved YoY Sales

Tata Safari has seen outstanding demand in Sept 2024 with 1,644 unit sales. This was a 219% YoY improvement over 516 units sold in Sept 2023. However, its sales dipped MoM by 16% when compared to 1,951 units sold in Aug 2024. Tata Harrier sales too grew YoY by 73% to 1,600 units in the past month from 926 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales again suffered a setback by 15% from 1,892 units sold in Aug 2024. Tata Harrier EV is also set to enter the segment with new visuals coming in while on test in Jabalpur.

It was the Tata Tigor/EV that trailed the sales list with 894 unit sales last month. It was a significant decline by 42% on a YoY basis over 1,534 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales also fell by 22% as against 1,148 units sold in Aug 2024.

Tata Motors has introduced special discounts and offers for the Festive Season. Through the month of October 2024, buyer discounts, exchange schemes and special corporate offers will range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.33 lakh depending on variant. These discounts are exclusively on the company’s ICE range and on MY2023 and MY2024 models.