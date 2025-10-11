Tata Sales Breakup Sept 2025 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Harrier, Altroz, Safari, Curvv, Tigor

Tata Motors has climbed to No. 2 on OEM-wise sales charts, posted strong YoY and MoM sales in Sept 2025

Tata Motors reported strong sales growth in September 2025. The company ranked as the second highest-selling original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with record sales figures. Revised GST rates and the onset of the festive season contributed to increased demand, which is anticipated to continue in the following months.

Tata Sales Breakup Q3 2025

Tata Motors recorded 1,38,709 units in passenger vehicle sales in Q3 2025, marking a 6.3% YoY growth over 1,30,519 units in Q3 2024. The growth was led by strong performances from the Nexon, Tiago, Altroz, and Harrier models, while the Punch, Curvv, Safari, and Tigor saw temporary dips.

The Nexon (including EV) remained the top-seller with 49,402 units, up 31% YoY, contributing over a third of total sales. The Tiago and Altroz grew by 31% and 30%, respectively, supported by strong demand for EV and CNG variants. The Harrier (including EV) surged 73% YoY, driven by the new Adventure X Edition and expanding multi-powertrain strategy. Meanwhile, the Punch dropped 18% YoY to 37,380 units, while Curvv, Safari, and Tigor declined due to model transitions. Overall, Tata’s EV portfolio contributed around 26% of its total quarterly sales, reinforcing its leadership in India’s electric mobility segment.

Tata Sales Breakup Sept 2025

Tata Motors achieved total sales of 59,667 units in September 2025, representing a 45% YoY increase from 41,065 units sold in September 2024. MoM sales rose by 46% from 41,001 units in August 2025. The company’s market share also grew to 15.8%, up from 11.4% held in Sept 2024.

Tata Nexon / EV captured the top position not only on the company sales charts but it was also the best-selling passenger vehicle sold in India in the past month. It finished ahead of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Creta by a significant margin. Nexon sales nearly doubled on a YoY basis to 22,571 units, marking a 97% growth from 11,470 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales also strengthened by 61% from 14,004 units sold in August. At No. 2 was Tata Punch with 15,891 units sold last month, a 16% YoY and 48% MoM improvement. There had been 13,711 units and 10,704 units sold in Sept 2024 and August 2025 respectively. The Tata Punch facelift is currently on test with launch expected in coming months.

Tata Harrier Sales up 161% YoY

Nearly doubling its sales count was the Tiago with sales at 8,322 units. This marked a 97% YoY growth from 4,225 units sold in Sept 2024. MoM sales also improved by 59% over 5,250 units. There has been a massive improvement in demand for Tata Harrier. Sales were at 4,181 units in the past month, a 161% growth from 1,600 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales also ended on a positive note up 35% from 3,087 units.

Tata Altroz came in next at No. 5. Sales were significantly boosted to 4,168 units last month marking a 51% YoY growth. MoM sales improved marginally by 5% from 3,959 units sold in Aug 2025. Stable performance was also seen in the case of Tata Safari with 2,000 units sold last month. This was a 22% YoY and 34% MoM improvement over 1,644 units and 1,489 units sold in Sept 2024 and Aug 2025 respectively. The only model in the company portfolio to post both YoY and MoM decline was the Curvv. Sales dipped to 1,566 units in the past month, marking a 67% YoY and 8% MoM de-growth. Tata Tigor sales ended more positively with 966 units sold with an 8% YoY and 20% MoM improvement.