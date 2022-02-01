Tata Sales Jan 2022 Records New High – Nexon, Harrier, Altroz, Tiago, Punch

Tata Motors crosses 40k domestic PV sales mark in January 2022, EV sales grow – Highest ever monthly sales registered in PV segment since inception

Yet again, Tata Motors has posted sales growth. Total sales growth in January 2022 relies largely on the back of its passenger car numbers. CV sales grew to just over 35k units from a little below 33k units YoY to post 7 percent growth. However, PV sales saw volume growth of over 13k units. This bolstered total domestic sales to 72,485 units at 26 percent growth.

A glimpse at PV sales does indicate that Tata Motors has pretty much made up for a lost decade in recent months. While it may seem Tata is suddenly doing much better, in truth the company is no stranger to selling 20k – 35k PV units in a month.

Back in 2010-12, numbers indicated that Tata Motors had a lot going for it. And now, the same growth cycle has been replicated on the back of an entirely new product line-up. The only question here is will Tata Motors emerge stronger this time around.

Tata Sales Jan 2022 – Highlights

– Highest ever monthly sales of 40,777 units (since inception)

– Highest ever SUV sales of 28,108 units

– Highest ever EV sales of 2892 units

– Punch and Nexon both crossed monthly sales of 10,000 units

– Overwhelming response to CNG, over 3000 units sold in January 2022

– CNG penetration at 42% of Tiago and Tigor overall sales achieved in the first month of launch

– Pune plant records highest monthly production since March 2007

– Ranjangaon plant recorded highest monthly production ever

Total domestic PV sales in January 2022 stood at 40,777 units. A year earlier this number was pegged at just below 27k units. YoY growth is reported at 51.15 percent at volume growth of 13,799 units. Of this EV sales stood at 2,892 units, up from 514 units YoY. ICE PV sales are reported at 37,885 units, up from 26,464 units at 43 percent growth.

The market for electric cars is currently a strange one in India. State governments have laid out standard rebates for such purchases but nevertheless the choice for customers remains much too limited. There’s less than a handful of electric cars that customers can choose from, and even fewer that seem affordable. On this front, Tata Motors offers the most sold electric car in the country currently.

This again is a space where disruptions could be in plenty once more manufacturers are determined to enter the electric car segment. Tata Motors EV Subsidiary is listed as Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEML) and the entity is being constructed to be a powerhouse of Tata EVs. MoM total domestic PV sales rose from 35,299 units in Dec 2021. Volume growth stood at 5,478 units, up at 15.52 percent growth.

Tata CNG and electric cars

Market expectations for 2022 depend on the smoothening on global chip shortages that have gotten manufacturers in a bit of a closed corner. At the same time, Tata Punch, the manufacturer’s new small car saw sales cross the 8k mark. December 2021 saw Tiago sales fall.

In the meantime, Tata Motors introduced CNG Tiago and Tigor models last month. Maruti has long been a pioneer in CNG models. And now Tata has a CNG and EV presence. With fuel alternatives always being an area of interest, being omnipresent could just be the way forward.