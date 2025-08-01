Tata Sales July 2025 – Highest Ever Monthly EV Record

One of India’s leading automotive brands, Tata Motors, has closed the sales account for the month of July 2025. Collectively, the company witnessed a positive YoY growth in CV sales as it continued its dominance in HCV and ILMCV segments, but there was a sharp YoY decline in sales where PV sales are concerned. Let’s break down the numbers further.

Tata Sales July 2025

In the month of July of calendar year 2025, Tata Motors registered a total domestic PV sales of 39,521 units. Sales perspective has improved MoM as there was a 6.57% MoM growth when compared to the 37,083 units sold in June 2025, gaining 2,438 units in volume MoM. It has to be noted that June 2025’s 37,083 units was the lowest in the past 42 months.

YoY analysis, however, showed a different story where the company could not match the 44,725 units sold in July 2024. This resulted in an 11.64% YoY decline in sales with volume loss standing at 5,204 units YoY.

While domestic sales was a mixed bag for Tata Motors, exports has almost quadrupled YoY as the 654 units shipped in July 2025 garnered a 185.59% YoY growth as opposed to 229 units shipped last month. This growth in exports yielded a volume gain of 425 units YoY as the country expands into markets like Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

Where EV sales are concerned, it is celebration time for Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML) as this subsidiary just recorded its highest ever monthly EV sales. The company sold a total of 7,124 EVs in July 2025, which was a 41.71% YoY growth over the 5,027 units sold in July 2024, bagging a volume gain of 2,097 units YoY.

Total PV, CV Sales

Combining EV and ICE sales, Tata Motors sold a total of 40,175 PVs in July 2025, which was a 10.43% YoY decline, when compared to the 44,854 units sold last year, losing 4,679 units in volume. Where CV sales are concerned, Tata Motors sold a total of 28,956 units (Domestic + Exports) with a 7% YoY growth over 27,042 units from last year.