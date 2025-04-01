Tata Sales March 2025 – Domestic PV Sales Grew 3% YoY

The manufacturer of India’s best-selling car for the calendar year, Tata Motors, has overtaken its arch rival, Mahindra Auto in March 2025. While the overall numbers of Tata Motors has seen a boost, MoM, the company faced slight de-growth YoY as opposed to the sales performance in March 2024. Let’s take a closer look at the numbers.

Tata Sales March 2025

Punch from Tata Motors stole the limelight as the country’s best-selling vehicle in CY2024. However, the company registered some of the lowest numbers in February 2025. 46,437 units, to be precise. This made Tata Motors drop to 4th position in February 2025 below Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Hyundai.

The company has gained ground as it has surpassed the numbers of Mahindra Auto in March 2025 as the company registered 51,616 units in the domestic market. This is a rather impressive figure as it was an 11.16% MoM growth over 46,437 units sold in February 2025, gaining 5,181 units in volume MoM.

With 50,110 units sold in March 2024, Tata registered a 3.01% YoY growth in total PV domestic sales. The company’s expansion in Sri Lanka and Mauritius has led to growth in exports to 256 units, up from 187 units from last year with a 37% growth. Where EV sales are concerned, there is a major sales drop of 20.56% YoY with 5,353 units sold last month and 6,738 units sold last year.

Q4 & YTD Analysis

While monthly sales were mostly green for Tata Motors, Q4 sales and YTD FY25 sales analysis were mostly red. Diving into numbers, we can see that Tata sold 1,46,127 units in Q4 of FY25 which was 5.73% down from 1,55,010 units sold in Q4 FY24. Total EVs sold in Q4 FY25 was 15,936, down from 20,640 from a year ago.

Exports were the only saving grace as there was a 36.04% YoY growth with 872 units as opposed to 641 units from Q4 FY24. Regardless, the total PV sales went down by 5.56% from last year at 1,46,999 units as opposed to 1,55,651 units, losing 8,652 units in volume YoY.

YTD, Tata sold 5,53,585 units in FY25, which is 3.04% lower than 5,70,955 from FY24, losing 17,370 units in volume. Total EV sales in FY25 was 12.94% lower at 64,276 units in FY25 as opposed to 73,833 units in FY24. Again, the saving grace was exports with 5.43% YoY growth. But that was not enough as the total PV sales YTD stood at 5,56,263, down 3% YoY from 5,73,495 units in FY24.

CV sales

Where commercial sales are concerned, Tata Motors sold a total of 41,122 units in March 2025, which saw a 3% YoY decline. Which was 1,05,643 units in Q4 FY25 with 3% YoY decline in sales and 3,76,903 units sold YTD in FY25, which is a 5% decline from 3,95,845 units sold a year ago.

Breaking down the numbers further, the major decline in sales was seen with SCV Cargo and Pickup trucks garnering a 17% YoY decline. Other than that, HCV trucks sold 12,856 units with 1% YoY growth, ILMCV trucks sold 7,181 units with 6% YoY growth and passenger carrier sold 6,088 units with 4% YoY growth. Tata’s CV exports saw a massive growth of 44% YoY with 2,238 units shipped last month.