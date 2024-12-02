Tata Sales Nov 2024 – YoY Growth, MoM Decline, PVs, CVs, Domestic, Exports

Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle sales that also included its EV lineup improved by 2% YoY to 47,117 units in November 2024

The Indian auto sector has seen mixed performance in Nov 2024. Some segments portrayed significant growth while there were some that witnessed some decline, bogged down by market challenges and lower demand. While Tata’s passenger vehicles saw some positive response, the commercial vehicle segment faced some trials.

Tata PV Sales Nov 2024

Tata Motors has posted marginal growth in November 2024. Sales both in domestic and global markets stood at 74,753 units in the past month over 74,172 units sold in Nov 2023. In domestic markets, sales of passenger vehicles stood at 47,063 units, a 2.16% improvement from 46,068 units sold in Nov 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, sales suffered a 2.22% setback over 48,131 units sold in Oct 2024. In global markets, Tata Motors saw a 28% YoY decline in demand to just 54 units. There had been 75 units shipped in Nov 2023. The company has an extensive lineup of electric vehicles.

Tata saw its total EV sales up to 5,202 units in the past month, a 9.26% growth over 4,761 units sold in Nov 2023. This took total PV sales that included domestic + exports to 47,117 units, a 2.11% increase over 46,143 units sold in Nov 2023.

Tata CV Sales Nov 2024

Across the company’s commercial vehicle (CV) sector, sales of HCV trucks suffered an 8% YoY decline to 7,586 units in Nov 2024, down from 8,253 unit sales of Nov 2023. It was flat sales of ILMCV trucks that stood at 4,374 units in the past month from 4,285 units sold in the same month last year.

Overwhelming response was witnessed for the company’s passenger carrier segment. Sales grew by a whopping 42% to 3,022 units in Nov 2024 from 2,130 units sold in Nov 2023. It was a 5% YoY decline for the company’s SCV cargo and pick-ups. Sales declined to 11,201 units in Nov 2024 from 11,811 units sold in Nov 2023. This took total CV domestic sales to 26,183 units, a 1% YoY de-growth over 26,579 units sold in Nov 2023.

Exports also remained flat with 1,453 units exported last month, just a 3 unit volume increase from 1,450 units shipped in Nov 2023. Total CV sales thus saw a 1% YoY decline to 27,636 units. In terms of volumes, this was just 393 units over 28,029 units sold in Nov 2023.

Across the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors has extensive plans ahead. There is the facelifts of Tata Tiago and Tigor in the pipeline with launch set for early 2025. The 2025 Tata Sierra has also been spied on test runs. It will be presented both in ICE and EV formats. The company has also been seeing increased demand for the recently launched Curvv EV and ICE due to which more variants of this compact SUV are being planned.