Tata Sales October 2022 – Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Punch, Safari

Tata sales October 2022 stood at 47,654 units in September 2022, which led to a 5.11% MoM drop in sales over last month

With absolute domination in CV segment, Tata Motors is one of the big names in PV segment as well. Tata Motors usually takes 3rd spot in total car sales like we saw in September 2022. At times, the company even managed to smoke Hyundai and snatch the 2nd spot as well.

In the month of October 2022, Tata Motor Sales for passenger vehicles in the domestic market stood at 45,217 units. Compared to 33,925 units sold in the same period last year, Tata registered growth of 33%. PV IB stood at 206 units and saw a 10% de-growth over 230 units. Total PV sales (including EV) stood at 45,423 units in October 2022.

Tata Sales October 2022

Sales growth stood at 33% again as PV IB doesn’t account for much of a difference. EV sales (IB+Domestic) for the month October 2022 stood at 4,227 units, up by 158% YoY over 1,660 units sold last year. Tata sold 47,654 units in September 2022, which led to a 5.11% MoM drop in sales over last month. Top sellers from Tata includes Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and Safari.

When looked at Tata’s CV sales, the company doesn’t perform as well as PVs and witnessed negative growth. Medium & Heavy commercial vehicles termed MCV and HCV sales stood at 9,860 units last month. In contrast, this segment recorded 7,644 units and a gain in sales accounts for 29% growth YoY.

I&LCV segment doesn’t see as many buyers as HCV does, though. With 4,083 units, I&LCV segment couldn’t keep up with the 5,599 units that were sold in October 2021. Due to this decline I&LCV segment witnessed a de-growth of 27% YoY.

Passenger carrier vehicles saw the highest growth among CVs. With 1,759 units sold last month, sales are up from 958 units sold a year before. Sales growth stood at a solid 84% YoY. SCV Cargo & Pickup truck segment was recently revamped with an updated lineup including Yodha 2.0.

Commercial Vehicles Sales

This segment witnessed a drop in sales too. With just 15,618 units sold last month, sales dropped by 8% YoY over 17,025 units sold in the same time period a year ago. Total Domestic CV sales stood at 31,320 units last month, up from 31,226 units sold a year ago. Growth is minute, though.

CV IB stood at just 1,592 units in October 2022, which used to be 2,448 units a year ago. With a drop in sales of 35% YoY. Total CV sales (IB+Domestic) takes a toll due to sales losses registered by ICV, LCV, SCV, Pickup truck and CV IB.

Total CV sales stood at 32,912 units which saw a decline from 33,674 units last year with a 2% YoY drop in sales. Total Domestic Sales (PV+CV) stood at 76,537 units and registered a positive 17% growth over 65,151 units sold in October 2021.