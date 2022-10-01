Tata Sales Sep 2022 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Tigor

Tata Motors reports sales growth for ICE cars, electric vehicles and exports for September 2022

Tata Motors has reported marked improvement in YoY sales. In fact the current fiscal has reached volumes never seen before. In September 2022, Tata ICE car sales stood at 44k units. This is far better than 24,652 units reported in wholesales a year earlier. YoY growth stood at 78.48 percent at volume gain of 19,347 units.

In August 2022 too, Ice car sales were reported at over 43k units. Up from 43,321 units, MoM sales growth is reported at 1.57 units. Volume gain stood at 678 units.

Tata electric car sales Sep 2022

EV sales too are steadying. For September 2022, Tata EV sales is reported at 3,655 units, up from 1,078 units, YoY. Volume gain stood at 2,577 units at 3 digit sales growth. In August though, EV sales were higher at 3,845 units. MoM decline is reported at 5 percent at volume loss of 190 units.

In all, the quarter just ended has given Tata much to focus on. Sales in the last 3 months were at a noticeable high of 1,42,330 units. Volume gain stood at 58.4k units up from 83,931 units reported in wholesales in Q3 2021. Sales growth stood at 70 percent.

Tata car Q3 2022 total sales

The quarter ended was even better than the one prior. Domestic wholesales is up from 1,30,130 units reported in Q2 2022. Sales growth stood at under 10 percent for volume gain of 12.2k units. The past 2 quarters saw cumulative sales of 2,72,460 units. That puts Tata Motors in a comfortable position at the end of H1 FY23.

Total domestic wholesales for September 2022 was reported at 47,654 units, up from 25,730 units. Volume gain stood at almost 22k units at 85.21 percent growth. MoM total domestic PV sales is up marginally from 47,170 units at 1.03 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 484 units. This month, Tata Motors has also included another row in its sales total. PV IB sales are reported at 210 units taking total sales up to 47,864 units. For the quarter ended, International Business/exports are up 17 percent at 526 units from 450 units.

Tata highest ever monthly sales

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “The PV industry witnessed strong demand during Q2FY23 fuelled by the festive season and new launches. Tata Motors scaled new highs in passenger vehicles with sales of 142,325 units during the quarter, recording a growth of ~70% versus Q2FY22. The company also attained its highest ever monthly sales of 47,654 in Sep’22, posting 85% growth versus Sep’21.

Led by record setting sales of Nexon and Punch, SUV sales contributed a rich ~66% of the quarterly PV sales. In electric vehicles, the company once again posted record-breaking sales of 11,522 units in Q2FY23, registering a growth of 326% versus Q2 FY22. With the recent launch of the Tiago EV, the company has opened new vistas and is poised to drive the mass adoption of EVs across the country. Going forward, we expect the festive season will witness strong retails on the back of improving supply of vehicles.”