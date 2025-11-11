Tata Sierra 2025 TVC Out – Full Exterior and Interior Revealed

In the build-up to one of its most anticipated launches of the year, Tata Motors has released a new TVC titled “The Sierra Story | 1991 to 2025 and Beyond”, celebrating the return of one of India’s most legendary SUVs. The film beautifully connects nostalgia with modern innovation — reminding audiences where it all began, and where the journey is headed next.

A Journey From 1991 to 2025 – The Legend Reimagined

The new TVC opens with the original 1991 Tata Sierra — the SUV that first introduced India to the concept of a lifestyle vehicle. The voiceover recalls how “Sierra was not just driven. It was admired, desired — extraordinary.” Through cinematic visuals and stirring background music, Tata celebrates the Sierra’s pioneering spirit — a blend of freedom, aspiration, and individuality that made it truly ahead of its time.

The film then transitions seamlessly into 2025, showcasing the all-new Tata Sierra in full glory. The SUV is seen tackling urban roads, scenic forest trails, rugged off-road paths, and even sand dunes, capturing its versatility and spirit of adventure. The visuals — reportedly shot in South Africa — underline the vehicle’s global appeal and capability.

Design Evolution – From Classic to Contemporary

The new Sierra retains the original’s soul while stepping into the future with Tata’s latest design language. Signature elements like the Alpine window design have been reimagined for a modern era. The TVC showcases the SUV’s sharp LED lighting, flush door handles, connected tail-lamps, and large alloy wheels, giving it a commanding yet refined stance.

Inside, the Sierra will feature Tata’s latest triple-screen dashboard layout — driver display, infotainment, and co-passenger display. Other highlights include panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, premium upholstery, Level-2 ADAS, and connected car technology with OTA updates.

Tata Sierra will be positioned between the Curvv and Harrier in Tata’s lineup, and will initially debut in ICE form, powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm, with diesel and EV versions to follow. Autocar India has reported that there will also be a 1.5 liter NA petrol option, for the base variant. This will help keep the entry price competitive. It is likely to deliver about 120 PS power and 140 Nm of torque.

EV Variant Teased

Towards the end of the film, the Sierra is seen cruising across sand dunes — hinting at its electric avatar. This version features a body-coloured closed-off grille, unlike the darker front apron seen on the ICE variant, strongly suggesting an EV model. The electric Sierra is likely to offer quad-motor AWD technology, providing superior off-road capability and instant torque delivery.

The new Sierra will make its grand launch on 25th November 2025. With the tagline “The Original Returns. Still Original.”, Tata Motors aims to revive one of India’s most loved automotive icons — now reborn for a new generation of SUV enthusiasts. As the TVC says — “For those who’ve arrived, and now seek to arrive differently” — the all-new Sierra seems ready to redefine what it means to be extraordinary, once again.