Tata Sierra Adventure Mid Variant Spied – Standalone Infotainment Touchscreen

Tata Sierra has been launched in India at an introductory entry-price point of Rs 11.49 lakh (Ex-sh). The vehicle and the base pricing has generated a lot of buzz owing to its VFM proposition, considering everything it offers.

Base is called Smart+, the one above is called Pure and above that is the Adventure. These were not showcased at launch, but have been spied for the very first time, thanks to automotive enthusiast Stuti Gupta. You might have seen the triple screen and the dual screen setup inside a Sierra, let’s take a look at the single standalone touchscreen in Sierra’s Adventure variant.

New Tata Sierra Adventure Mid Variant Spied

The Rs 11.49 lakh (Ex-sh) price point for the new Tata Sierra is for the base Sierra Smart+ trim level, or Persona, as Tata calls them. Next up is Pure persona and above that is Adventure, which has been spied for the first time, showing a few interesting bits and pieces about its exteriors and interiors, lending perspectives to prospective buyers.

The test mule was fully covered with camouflage, but the overall shape of Sierra and its ORVMs along with doors is unmistakable. After all, design is Tata Sierra’s primary distinction from the sea of 4.2m to 4.4m SUVs. Tata Sierra Adventure gets LED turn indicators on its ORVMs. We can also see the alloy wheels and roof rails, which are on offer from this variant onwards.

The interiors of Sierra Adventure can be seen in these spy shots as well and they reveal a standalone infotainment screen, which is different from the dual screen setup and triple screen setup seen with higher variants. It also gets a standalone instrument cluster.

This instrument cluster is a 10.16-cm unit which looks similar to what Nexon and Altroz mid variants offer. This screen is flanked by LCD panels for tacho and fuel gauge, while speedo and other informatics will be integrated into the main cluster. Other notable features seen in these spy shots are a manually dimmable IRVM and the same 4-spoke steering wheel with audio and cruise controls.

Features of Adventure persona

When sales commence, Sierra Adventure mid is likely to emerge as the best-selling persona as it comes loaded with a lot of features and equipment. It also gets a wide range of powertrain options.

The standout features of Sierra Adventure include a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with 8 Speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear camera, powered ORVMs with autofold, drive modes (City & Sport with Hyperion), cruise control, hill descent control, TPMS, steering mounted controls, paddle shifters with automatic, 360° HD SVS with 4Sight blind spot, Front LED Fog Lamps with Cornering Function, Front Parking Sensor, Leatherette Wrapped Steering Wheel and gear shifter.

These are in addition of the features offered with the base Smart+ and Pure variants which include bi-LED projector headlights, 6 airbags, powered ORVMs with LED indicators, electric tailgate release, 10.16 cm digital cockpit, LED winkers, front armrest, Light Saber LED DRLs & tail lamp, all-four disc brakes, electronic parking brake with auto hold, rear window sunshades, extendable sunvisor, all four power windows, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic steering adjust, flush door handles, boot lamp, dual-tone roof, ESP and many more.

Also read – Tata Sierra variant-wise features