Tata Sierra AWD To Launch Later – CNG Sierra Also Planned

Tata Motors has officially revealed the complete powertrain lineup for the all-new Sierra SUV, which made its debut yesterday. The SUV gets three 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder engines, each catering to different buyer needs ranging from efficiency to performance. Alongside, Tata has also confirmed that an AWD version is under development and will be launched at a later date.

The Sierra is built on Tata’s brand-new ARGOS platform — short for All-terrain Ready, Omni-Energy and Geometry Scalable Architecture. Positioned above the Curvv’s ATLAS platform and below the Harrier/Safari OMEGA ARC, ARGOS has been engineered to support multiple body styles, powertrains and future off-road-focused applications.

Three Engine Options

1.5L Revotron NA Petrol (6 MT / 7 DCA) – This engine is targeted at buyers looking for a smooth and efficient daily-use petrol option.

• Power: 106 hp

• Torque: 145 Nm

1.5L TGDi Hyperion Turbo Petrol (6AT) – This is the performance-oriented setup in the Sierra lineup, offering strong mid-range punch and effortless highway performance.

• Power: 160 hp

• Torque: 255 Nm

1.5L Kryojet Diesel (6MT / 6AT) – Aimed at long-distance travellers, this diesel engine promises refined torque delivery and high fuel efficiency.

• Power: 118 hp

• Torque: 260 Nm (6-MT) / 280 Nm (6-AT)

Variant-Wise Engine & Transmission Availability

Based on the variant mapping displayed at the launch, Tata Sierra will be offered in seven trims:

– Smart+

– Pure

– Pure+

– Adventure

– Adventure+

– Accomplished

– Accomplished+

From the revealed compatibility chart:

• 1.5 NA Petrol MT is available from Smart+ onwards.

• 1.5 NA Petrol DCA is offered from Pure to Accomplished.

• 1.5 Turbo Petrol AT is available from Adventure onwards.

• 1.5 Diesel (MT & AT) is offered across most mid and high variants, including Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.

This wide spread ensures buyers can pick their preferred engine regardless of variant level.

AWD Version Confirmed

Tata Motors has also confirmed that an All-Wheel-Drive Sierra is in the pipeline. It will be launched after the initial rollout and is expected to be paired with one of the petrol or diesel automatic powertrains. This will make Sierra one of the very few AWD options in its segment.

Tata Sierra CNG Also Planned

Tata Motors is prepared to introduce a CNG variant of the upcoming Sierra, but the launch will depend entirely on market sentiment. The company has internally developed and validated the CNG option, ensuring it aligns with the Sierra’s positioning and performance expectations. However, Tata is closely watching consumer indicators before giving the final green signal. If there is strong demand for a CNG-powered Sierra—especially from buyers seeking lower running costs without compromising SUV appeal—Tata Motors is ready to roll it out. The brand’s strategy is clear: offer the Sierra CNG only if customer interest justifies its market introduction.

A Scalable Platform for the Future

The newly developed ARGOS architecture has been engineered to accommodate:

• ICE and alternate-fuel powertrains

• Future hybrid and electric systems

• Larger wheel sizes

• Enhanced suspension travel

• High structural rigidity for off-road capability

It sits between the ATLAS platform (Curvv) and OMEGA ARC (Harrier/Safari), giving Sierra a robust foundation suitable for premium SUV positioning. Interestingly, the Seirra EV, which is planned for launch sometime early 2026, will be based on the ‘acti.ev’ platform.