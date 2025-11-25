Tata Sierra Crash Test Shows Car-To-Car Collision – First For Indian Assessments

Tata Sierra has been launched in India for starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base Smart+ trim level or as Tata calls them, Personas. Bookings for Sierra will start from December 16th, 2025 and deliveries will start from 15th of January, 2026.

At the launch event in Mumbai, Tata Motors demonstrated a car-to-car crash test video of the new Sierra on the screen. It was an internal testing and the company used two Sierra SUVs for a head-on crash test. This is a first ever car-to-car crash test for an Indian car, which the company says, is more realistic than crashing into immovable barriers. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Sierra Crash Test – Car-to-Car Collision

The last time we saw a car-to-car crash test performed was by Global NCAP in 2019 where they demonstrated the double standards of car manufacturers with Africa-spec and Euro-spec Nissan NP300 pickup truck. After that, we have seen multiple crash tests from GNCAP and BNCAP, but all of them were performed with immovable barriers.

Most car crashes happen between two moving vehicles and to simulate the same, Tata’s internal crash test for their just launched Sierra involved two two Sierras which went through a controlled head-on collision. This is the first time a carmaker operating out of India has showcased a car-to-car internal crash testing.

As per Tata Motors’ car-to-car internal crash test featuring two new Sierras, the results are as follows :

Passenger cell intact

Doors open post impact

Fuel system sealed

Belts secured and released

Structural integrity intact

The aftermath of this crash test reveals two Sierras with frontal impact and the impact doesn’t seem to have reached even the A Pillars. Tata Motors has an excellent track record with crash safety and offering a robust structural integrity. Tata Sierra should not be any different and is expected to score full-fat 5 Stars in Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash safety tests.

Robust safety systems

Where safety systems are concerned, Tata Sierra leaves no stones unturned. It offers 6 airbags as standard along with ESP and TCS. Sierra boasts robust structural integrity and excellent crash performance. Active safety systems include 20+ Level 2 ADAS features, 360-degree cameras, blindspot monitoring and more.











