Tata Sierra Electric Pickup Render – A Captivating Heavy Lifter

Tata Sierra electric SUV is expected to debut in 2025, which could be followed by other body styles such as an electric pickup

After successfully resurrecting Safari, Tata is working to achieve something similar with the Sierra brand. Around three decades back, Sierra was a popular SUV that boasted of 4×4 capabilities. There’s even greater scope for Sierra now, owing to the increasing demand for lifestyle SUVs.

Sierra was unveiled as a pre-production electric SUV concept at 2023 Auto Expo. It is possible that Tata may introduce ICE powertrains as well with Sierra. To showcase the potential of Sierra concept, Pratyush Rout has come up with a digital render of electric pickup version of the SUV.

Tata Sierra electric pickup digital render

One of the factors that had made Sierra a popular SUV in the 1990’s was its bold design and dominating street presence. A lot has changed with the Sierra electric concept, but the SUV’s core character has been retained. The electric pickup render continues with the same design philosophy.

However, there are some unique features that Sierra electric pickup will always miss. For example, the wrap-around rear window was a key design highlight of the original Sierra. This feature has been retained even with the electric version of Sierra. Specific tweaks have been introduced in line with modern design aesthetics and to accommodate the two extra doors.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that none other than Ratan Tata had asked the team to not lose out on the signature features of Sierra SUV. Ratan Tata has a special liking for Sierra, as its launch in 1991 coincided with the company’s entry into passenger vehicle segment. Unfortunately, such signature features cannot be retained with the electric pickup version that gets a cargo bed at rear.

Most other features of Sierra electric pickup concept are the same as the electric SUV concept. Some of the key highlights include a prominent front fascia with sleek LED headlamps and a full-width LED light bar bordering the bonnet. Side profile has wide body cladding, squarish wheel arches, sporty dual-tone alloy wheels and door side moulding. A-pillar has been blacked out and flush door handles ensure a clutter-free profile.

Sierra electric expected performance

Details about Sierra electric’s powertrain and other specs are yet to be revealed. What is known is that Sierra electric is based on Tata’s Gen 2 architecture. It is a heavily modified version of the ALFA platform. It can accommodate various powertrains and drivetrain options.

If Tata launches ICE versions of Sierra in future, it could borrow the 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor that does duty onboard Harrier and Safari. It makes 170 PS / 350 Nm and has transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Harrier and Safari are expected to get turbo petrol option too, possibly with the upcoming facelift version. Tata’s new 1.5-litre petrol unit makes 170 PS and 280 Nm. This could be offered with Sierra as well. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available.