Tata Sierra Enhances Its SDV Stack With New Tech Supplied By Excelfore

Excelfore’s tech package for Tata Sierra includes standards-based over-the-air (OTA) software update and a remote diagnostics platform

With the new Sierra, Tata has introduced significant advancements across design, performance, features and technology. In the tech domain, Sierra has emerged as India’s first homegrown ICE car to have a Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture.

Tata’s approach to adopt open industry standards allows the Sierra to seamlessly integrate new systems and features from Tier 1 suppliers and in-house efforts. A relevant example in this context is the production grade OTA and remote diagnostics platform supplied by Excelfore for the new Sierra. Let’s check out the details.

Excelfore OTA and remote diagnostics for Sierra

Developed as an SDV, the Sierra can stay future-ready by seamlessly integrating new systems and features. A comprehensive ecosystem supports the Sierra to ensure it evolves continually to suit fast-changing market dynamics and consumer preferences. Excelfore is playing a key role by equipping the Sierra with an OTA and remote diagnostics platform.

One of the key systems is Excelfore’s eSync OTA platform, which is at the core of Sierra’s SDV architecture. Integrated with Amazon Web Services IoT Core, the eSync enables full lifecycle software management. It can work with legacy and domain based E/E architectures. With eSync, Sierra can get secure end to end ECU firmware and software updates.

eSync has features such as differential and delta based update delivery, and rollback and recovery mechanisms. Other highlights include multi-domain and multi ECU campaign orchestration, and bidirectional data flows between cloud and vehicle. Key benefits of Excelfore’s eSync include supplier interoperability, long term maintainability, scalable multi-platform integration and ecosystem-driven innovation.

Excelfore has also integrated its remote diagnostics platform with the new Tata Sierra. This follows industry standards and is based on SOVD (Service Oriented Vehicle Diagnostics), as defined by ASAM (Association for Standardization of Automation and Measuring System). SOVD separates vehicle diagnostics like checking faults, data, health, etc. from the old communication methods and limitations. It ensures that diagnostics can perform with more flexibility with modern systems.

Powered by SOVD, the all-new Sierra supports remote fault triage and secure cloud-initiated diagnostic sessions. The SUV has backend and service tool integration. There is a clear separation between diagnostics logic and communication stacks. Working together, Excelfore’s eSync and SOVD provide a standards-based operating model for vehicle software lifecycle management.

A win-win for all stakeholders

Excelfore’s collaboration with Tata Motors has enriched both entities. While the all-new Sierra has benefited immensely, the collaboration has also been a valuable learning process for Tata Motors. It has helped the organization to gain a deeper understanding of standards-driven OTA and diagnostics systems. Such learning will be beneficial when developing newer models with SDV architecture.

From Excelfore’s perspective, it has become evident that an ecosystem-based approach to innovation and technology is key to boosting competitiveness. Such technology leadership will be challenging to achieve by any single OEM or supplier. Ecosystem-based SDV platforms are the way forward, as automotive systems continue to grow in complexity and performance demands.